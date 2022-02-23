Hallmark’s March 2022 Lineup: See the New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have a lineup of brand new holiday movies on the schedule for March 2022, as the channels kick off its spring season. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning, including the new season of “When Calls the Heart.”

If you miss any of these movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, March 5: Encore of ‘A Summer Romance’

On Saturday, March 5, the Hallmark Channel does not have any new movies on its schedule. It will be airing an encore of “A Summer Romance” at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Sunday, March 6: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Kicks Off





Play



Watch the Season 9 Trailer – When Calls the Heart – Hallmark Channel When Calls the Heart Season 9 premieres Sun March 6 8/7c. 2022-02-08T00:43:03Z

On Sunday, March 6, the Hallmark Channel kicks off season 9 of “When Calls the Heart.” The first episode airs on Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, 7 p.m. Central. After this, a new episode will air every Sunday night.

The first episode is called “In Like a Lion.”

The synopsis reads: “Change is in the air for Hope Valley with the foundry that’s to be built and the upcoming mayoral election. Elizabeth arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas.”

See 39 photos of the new season, provided to Heavy from Hallmark, in our story here.

Saturday, March 12: ‘Feeling Butterflies’

On Saturday, March 12, the Hallmark Channel will air the premiere of “Feeling Butterflies” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 7 p.m. Central.

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace will star.

ET Online reported that Wallace’s character, Emily, owns a butterfly business that delivers monarch butterflies to birthday parties. At one of her events, she meets Garrett, a single dad played by McGarry. He helps her business take off.

Sunday, March 13: ‘The Presence of Love’





Play



Video Video related to hallmark’s march 2022 lineup: see the new movie schedule 2022-02-23T16:31:03-05:00

In addition to the second episode of “When Calls the Heart” on the Hallmark Channel, Sunday, March 13, will also bring the premiere of “The Presence of Love” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

The synopsis reads, “Adjunct professor Joss travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up and bonds with single-father, Daniel, whose family now runs it.”

The movie stars Eloise Mumford (most recently on “One December Night”) and Julian Morris.

Saturday, March 19: ‘The Wedding Veil’ Trilogy Re-Airs

On Saturday, March 19, the Hallmark Channel will once again not have a new movie for viewing. However, it will air a marathon of “The Wedding Veil” trilogy for anyone who missed the series.

Sunday, March 20: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Continues

“When Calls the Heart” continues to air on Sunday, March 20 on the Hallmark Channel. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has not yet announced what will air on its channel that evening, but they have not announced a new movie for that weekend either.

Saturday, March 26: ‘A Second Chance at Love’

Eriq La Salle and Gloria Reuben will be starring in a new Hallmark movie called “A Second Chance at Love,” premiering on March 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel, Deadline reported.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “On the surface, Alicia (played by Nancy Drew‘s Alvina August) and Arnold’s (Jared Joseph) marriage is picture perfect, however, there is something amiss. Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed ‘love doctor,’ immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack (La Salle) and Brenda’s (Reuben) dating affairs by setting them each up on a blind date dating app.”

Sunday, March 27: ‘When Calls the Heart’

“When Calls the Heart” continues its series on Sunday, March 27. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has not announced a new movie for that night.

To make sure you don’t miss a single update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.