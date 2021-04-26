Hallmark’s May 2021 Lineup: See the New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have new movies lined up for May 2021, along with some repeats scheduled of fans’ favorite movies. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for May.

Keep in mind that Hallmark can sometimes change the schedule with little notice. Hearts Down Under, for example, was originally scheduled as a May movie, and then its premiere date was moved up to April 24.

Here’s the schedule for May:

Saturday, May 1 Features a ‘Love Around the World’ Marathon & a ‘Chronicle Mysteries’ Marathon

Preview – Love Around the World Marathon – May 1Tune in May 1 for 8 favorite original romantic movies with the Love Around the World Marathon! 2021-04-24T10:10:11Z

Saturday, May 1, is a “Love Around the World” Marathon on The Hallmark Channel, featuring a number of movies that were filmed at exotic locations. The schedule includes:

Love on Iceland: 9 a.m. Eastern

Love on Safari: 11 a.m. Eastern

Mix Up in the Mediterranean: 1 p.m. Eastern

Winter in Vail: 3 p.m. Eastern

Pearl in Paradise: 5 p.m. Eastern

Summer Villa: 7 p.m. Eastern

Love, Romance, & Chocolate: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sun, Sand & Romance: 11 p.m. Eastern

Meanwhile, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, a “Chronicle Mysteries” marathon will air on May 1 starring Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres.

‘Murder She Baked’ Marathon Airs on Sunday, May 2

On Sunday, May 2, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing a “Murder She Baked” marathon starring Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison.

‘Baby, It’s Cold Inside’ Premieres Saturday, May 8

Preview – Baby, It's Cold Inside – Hallmark ChannelWhen a travel agent (Jocelyn Hudon) up for a promotion is directed to forgo her tropical vacation to instead visit the world-famous Ice Hotel, she discovers her sacrifices are more than compensated. Also, starring Steve Lund. 2021-04-20T21:31:39Z

Starring Jocelyn Hund and Steve Lund, “Baby It’s Cold Inside” premieres on Saturday, May 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “When a travel agent up for a promotion is directed to forgo her tropical vacation to instead visit the world-famous Ice Hotel, she discovers her sacrifices are more than compensated.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season Finale Airs Sunday, May 9

The season finale of “When Calls the Heart” airs Sunday, May 9. The episode is called “The Kiss” and the synopsis reads: “Elizabeth has finally realized who she’s supposed to be with. Big changes are coming to Hope Valley. The town rallies together to say goodbye and good luck to one of their own.”

‘Good Witch’ Sneak Peek Airs Sunday, May 9

A “Good Witch” sneak peek airs Sunday, May 9, promoting Season 7. The sneak peek starts at 10:06 p.m. Eastern.

‘Sweet Carolina’ Premieres Saturday, May 15

Preview – Sweet Carolina – Hallmark ChannelLacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes star in a Hallmark Channel movie, "Sweet Carolina." 2021-04-17T02:23:59Z

Starring Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes, “Sweet Carolina” premieres on Saturday, May 15.

The synopsis reads: “Marketing executive, Josie, returns home when she becomes the unexpected guardian of her niece and nephew. While there, she reconnects with Cooper, her high school boyfriend.”

‘Good Witch’ Marathon Airs Saturday, May 15

Also on May 15, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing a ‘Good Witch’ marathon in preparation for the show’s season premiere the next day on The Hallmark Channel.

‘Good Witch’ Season Premiere Airs Sunday, May 16

Preview – Good Witch returns May 16 – Hallmark ChannelThe spell has been cast! Good Witch returns for a brand new season, Sunday, May 16 9/8c on Hallmark Channel! Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=1 2021-04-24T02:07:22Z

“Good Witch” premieres its new season on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The first episode is called “The Party.” The synopsis reads: “Cassie and Sam’s much overdue date doesn’t go as planned and they end up stranded on an island. Joy dreams about her parents.”

New ‘Martha’s Vineyard Mystery’ Premieres Sunday, May 16

Preview – Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery – Starring Jesse Metcalfe and Sarah LindWatch a preview for "Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery" starring Jesse Metcalfe and Sarah Lind. Find out more about this mystery series: hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/marthas-vineyard-mysteries 2021-04-09T03:10:09Z

A new “A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery” movie premieres on Sunday, May 16 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This one is called “Poisoned in Paradise” and premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Jesse Metcalfe and Sarah Lind.

‘Moonlight in Vermont’ Re-Airs on Saturday, May 22

Preview – Moonlight in Vermont starring Lacey Chabert and Carlo Marks – Hallmark ChannelFiona is a high-powered New York real estate broker at the top of her game. When she is unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend she heads off for a week in Vermont at her Dad’s country Inn. There she runs into her ex with new girlfriend in tow. Anxious to save face, Fiona strikes a deal… 2017-04-08T03:22:01Z

At the time of publication, Hallmark doesn’t have a new movie scheduled for Saturday night, May 22. Instead, “Moonlight in Vermont” will be re-airing at 9 p.m. Eastern.

A New ‘Morning Show Mysteries’ Might Be Premiering May 23

Preview – Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After – Hallmark Movies & MysteriesWatch a preview for the original mystery movie “Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After” starring Holly Robinson Peete. 2021-04-17T02:03:42Z

A new “Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After” might be premiering on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on May 23. Some media sources are reporting the premiere date, but this isn’t yet confirmed. Hallmark doesn’t have a date listed on its website as of the time of publication.

New Movies Are Already Scheduled for June

Hallmark has already announced new movies for June, ET Online reported. Keep in mind that this schedule can change.

June 5

June 5 will kick off Hallmark’s Summer Nights series with You Had Me at Aloha starring Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith of When Calls the Heart. The synopsis reads: “When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige, to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben, who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new co-hosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.”

June 12

Next will air Baker’s Son on June 12, starring Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty. The synopsis reads: “Matt’s passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. But when his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie –- Matt’s childhood friend and true love –- for help.”

June 13

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part” is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

June 19

After that, Hallmark will air Her Pen Pal on June 19, starring Mallory Jansen and Josh Sasse. The synopsis reads: “Event planner Victoria (Jansen) can’t wait to attend –- and plan –- her best friend’s wedding in Paris. But when she finds out her ex is bringing a date, Victoria reconnects with her French childhood pen pal (Sasse).”

June 26

June 26 will conclude the series with a movie called Sand Dollar Cove starring Chad Michael Murray and Aly Michalka. The synopsis reads: “Real estate development project manager Elli is sent by her company to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort. Brody, the charming local who holds the deed, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier — where many memories have been made over the years — remains intact. Elli and Brody spend time together while she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work and the undeniable connection between them grows. Based on the book by Nancy Naigle.”

