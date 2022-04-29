Hallmark’s May 2022 Lineup: See the New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand new holiday movies for May 2022, as the channels continue their “Spring Into Love” lineup. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning in May, as the new season of “When Calls the Heart” continues to air.

If you miss any of these movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, May 7: ‘Warming Up to You’

Play

Preview – Warming Up to You – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview for the Hallmark Channel original romance movie "Warming Up to You," starring Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Caitlin Stryker and Latonya Williams. Premieres Saturday, May 7 at 8/7c. 2022-04-13T21:51:54Z

On Saturday, May 7, the Hallmark Channel is airing “Warming Up to You” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Caitlin Stryker, and Latoya Williams.

The synopsis reads: “A fitness expert must get a movie star into shape before shooting his next film.”

Saturday, May 14: ‘Road Trip Romance’

Play

Sneak Peek – Road Trip Romance – Hallmark Channel Watch a scene from "Road Trip Romance" featuring stars Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier. Premiering, Saturday, May 14 at 8/7c. 2022-04-12T02:09:17Z

On Saturday, May 14, the Hallmark Channel is airing “Road Trip Romance” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier.

The synopsis reads: “An escalating series of unfortunate events keeps delaying a young woman’s journey to her sister’s wedding – a journey she is forced to take with the guy who was her biggest rival in high school.”

Sunday, May 15: ‘Heart of the Matter’

Play

Preview – Heart of the Matter – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Watch a preview for the original movie, "Heart of the Matter" starring Aimee Teegarden. Premieres Sunday, May 15 at 9/8c. 2022-04-08T00:14:30Z

On Sunday, May 15, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing “Heart of the Matter” at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. (The later time ensures it won’t overlap with a new episode of “When Calls the Heart.”) The movie stars Aimee Teegarden, Gail O’Grady, and Chandler Massey.

The synopsis reads: “Andie is devastated by an accidental death of a patient, but as she and the grieving mother overcome their sorrow through forgiveness, they learn that acceptance leads to hope.”

Saturday, May 21: ‘Romance to the Rescue’

(Note: the trailer below is from the production company, not Hallmark, so it may share more details about the plot than Hallmark’s official trailer once released.)

Play

Romance To The Rescue – Official Trailer When Kyra meets the new manager of Merlin's Grocery, she immediately finds Trevor charming and reliable – a perfect match for her love plans! But Trevor might have more in common with their colleague Lara, including a love of dogs. Wanting to help, Kyra's best friend Mark, lies and says Kyra has a dog too.… 2022-04-04T17:16:32Z

On Saturday, May 21, the Hallmark Channel is airing “Romance to the Rescue” at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Andrea Brooks, Marcus Rosner, and Nathan Witte.

According to ET Online, the synopsis reads: “Trevor (Witte), the new manager at the grocery store where Kyra (Brooks) works, seems to check off all the boxes when it comes to what she’s looking for in love. When her well-meaning co-worker tells dog-loving Trevor that Kyra has an agility-trained dog, she plays along. Trevor is excited for Kyra to enter her dog in the upcoming agility contest the store is sponsoring, leaving her with a canine quandary — she must adopt a dog and get him competition ready, stat. With the help of Mark (Rosner), the head of the dog rescue, she may pull it off and learn some lessons of her own along the way.”

Sunday, May 22: ‘Rip in Time’

On Sunday, May 22, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing “Rip in Time” at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Torrey DeVitto and Niall Matter.

According to ET Online, the synopsis reads: “Sarah (DeVitto) is an organic farmer who meets a man (Matter) named Rip Van Winkle Jr., who claims to be from 1787. Soon, she discovers old-fashioned romantic feelings that might be just as crazy as his story.”

READ NEXT: Candace Cameron Bure Moves to GAC