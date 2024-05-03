Hallmark’s May 2024 Lineup: Schedule of New Spring Movies

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery’s new May 2024 movies are about to begin. The schedule of new movies may be a little lighter than normal, but it still promises some great moments for viewers. Check out the lineup of new spring-themed feature films below.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, May 4: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Movie Marathon

On Saturday, May 4, Hallmark will be airing a marathon of movies featuring stars from “When Calls the Heart.” The lineup includes:

“Feeling Butterflies” at 6 a.m. Eastern with Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry (the two got engaged and shared a swoon-worthy video with fans)

“The Sweetest Heart” at 8 a.m. Eastern with Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo (they now have a baby together in real life)

“You Had Me at Aloha” at 10 a.m. Eastern with Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith (Smith recently shared a Hearties storyline that really bothered him)

“Romance to the Rescue” at 12 p.m. Eastern with Andrea Brooks, Marcus Rosner and Nathan Witte

“Winter Castle” at 2 p.m. Eastern with Kevin McGarry and Emilie Ullerup

“It Was Always You” at 4 p.m. Eastern with Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes (the two would love a sequel)

“A Tail of Love” at 6 p.m. Eastern with Chris McNally and Brittany Bristow

Saturday, May 4: ‘A Lifelong Love’

The movie “A Lifelong Love” premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern. But if this movie sounds familiar, it’s because it already aired on Hallmark Mystery back in 2023. This will mark the movie’s first time to air on the Hallmark Channel. It stars Andrea Brooks and Patch May.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “While trying to reunite her grandfather with his lost love, Annika teams up with college sweetheart Ryan to create a book about the experience, documenting different love stories along the way.”

Saturday, May 11: ‘A Whitewater Romance’

Hallmark’s film “A Whitewater Romance” premieres on Saturday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Cindy Busby and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Maya attends an exclusive business retreat in the Rocky Mountains where she meets Matt who, initially, is her competitor. As they’re forced to pair up, an unlikely connection begins to evolve.”

Friday, May 17: ‘Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home’

Hallmark Mystery’s new film “Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home” premieres on Friday, May 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Mystery (formerly called Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.) This movie stars Amanda Schull and Brendan Penny.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A former Army surgeon moves back to her hometown and joins a practice of family doctors, but when she’s drawn into solving the mysterious death of a patient, her quiet life becomes upended.”

Saturday, May 18: ‘Everything Puppies’

Hallmark’s film “Everything Puppies” premieres on Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Stephen Huszar, and Kathryn Davis.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A dedicated entrepreneur and inventor looking to make it big creating innovative dog toys and treats finds success with the support of a handsome client.”

Saturday, May 25: ‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path’

Hallmark’s film “Big Sky River: The Bridal Path” re-airs on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith. It’s a sequel to “Big Sky River,” and both were big hits among Hallmark viewers.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Tara, now settled in Montana and dating Cowboy Boone, works to bring their family lives together but tensions arise, as blending their families will be more of a challenge than anticipated.”

If it sounds familiar to you, this is because the movie is another May Hallmark Channel premiere that already aired on Hallmark Mystery last year.

This means that two of the movies in Hallmark’s May lineup are Hallmark Channel premieres that previously aired on Hallmark Mystery.

