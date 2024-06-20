Stars & Fans Mourn Death of Hollywood Legend With Unique Hallmark Legacy

Hallmark stars and fans are mourning the death of powerhouse actor (and Hallmark alum) Donald Sutherland. News of the revered star’s death became widely known after his son, Kiefer Sutherland, posted a touching tribute to his dad on social media. Donald Sutherland was not only a Hollywood icon, but he also starred in two groundbreaking Hallmark productions.

Sutherland Was Part of 2 Hallmark Productions, Including a Unique ‘Frankenstein’ Presentation

Sutherland died on June 20 at the age of 88 after a long illness, Deadline reported. The Emmy award-winning star had iconic roles in hits like “The Hunger Games” franchise, “The Dirty Dozen,” “Ordinary People,” “Without Limits,” “Don’t Look Now,” and more.

He was also known for his leading role in a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, “The Winter of Our Discontent.” According to IMDb, the movie premiered in 1983, prior to the launch of the Hallmark Channel in 2001. He starred alongside Teri Garr, Tuesday Weld, Michael V. Gazzo, Richard Masur, and E.G. Marshall.

Many Sutherland fans may not know that he was also part of an unusual Hallmark production in 2004, Variety reported. He starred in a two-part TV series about Frankenstein that was a faithful retelling of the novel.

Play

Variety called it a “beautifully assembled Hallmark production” and said that unlike many previous producers, “Hallmark returns to the source material.” The movie centered on Frankenstein (Alec Newman) sharing his story with a ship captain, portrayed by Sutherland.

The movie aired on The Hallmark Channel on a Tuesday and Wednesday night in October 2004. It was filmed in Slovakia and Norway.

Hallmark Stars & Fans Shared Their Condolences

Catherine Bell, star of “Good Witch” and the hit Hallmark film “Christmas on Cherry Lane,” posted her sadness about Sutherland’s passing on her Instagram story. Along with her post, she shared an impressive sketch she made of him some years prior.

She wrote: “RIP. What an amazing actor! Such an inspiration ❤️. And those eyes… I took a stab at sketching their intense expressiveness after watching The Undoing a few years back.”

Ben Hollingsworth, star of “The Santa Summit” and other Hallmark films, also posted an Instagram story about Sutherland’s death.

He wrote: “Pure legend. One of the reasons I got into the game. Charm, brilliance and raw edge rolled into one tour de force of an actor. #RIP.”

In a public Hallmark Facebook group, Hallmark fans gathered to share their condolences.

One fan wrote, “Thank you for all the moments you have given us in your movies that are funny and serious. Thank you very much.”

Another viewer wrote, “Really loved all your movies and work. You are truly one of the greats you definitely will be missed. My deepest condolences to the family and praying for you all.”

Another person commented, “Such a Great actor! A life well lived! Condolences to his family and all who loved him!”

Keifer Sutherland Wrote a Touching Tribute to His Dad

Sutherland leaves behind sons Kiefer, Roeg, Rossif, and Angus, daughter Rachel, wife Francine Racette, and four grandchildren.

Kiefer Sutherland shared a tribute to his dad when he announced the news of his death. He wrote: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

