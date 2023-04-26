Hallmark Stars Mourn Death of Entertaining Icon

Many fans love to see Hallmark entertainers embrace the opportunity to cross over to other television series, especially “Dancing with the Stars.” Throughout the history of “DWTS,” more than two dozen stars have hit the dance floor and also appeared in Hallmark projects. Most recently, “Two for the Win” star Trevor Donovan was tapped to join the cast for season 31, and TV Insider noted he was eliminated in sixth place with partner Emma Slater. As “Dancing with the Stars” fans know, Len Goodman was a judge on most of the seasons of the show going back to the very first, but he retired from the ballroom and the judges’ table in November 2022. On April 24, news emerged revealing Goodman had died at 78. Donovan acknowledged Goodman’s death via his Instagram Stories, as did several other current and former Hallmark stars.

Cameron Mathison Recalled Sharing Laughs With Len Goodman

Cameron Mathison joined season 7 of “Dancing with the Stars,” which aired in 2007, and he partnered with Edyta Sliwinska. After learning of Goodman’s death, Mathison shared a photo of the two men together on his Instagram Stories. They both grinned and stood in something of a hug as Mathison pointed at the dance show judge. Mathison wrote, “I had many laughs with this man… even when he was critiquing my paso doble :) So grateful to have known you RIP.”

James Van Der Beek Immensely Respected Goodman

Season 28 contestant James Van Der Beek shared his thoughts via his Instagram Stories as well. He referred to Goodman as the “Godfather judge” and noted he had been beloved by everybody. Van Der Beek explained, “The compliments from Len, and the criticisms from Len, meant the most because you knew he would be honest.” He detailed that Goodman always cared about honesty and consistency over considering how the audience would react to his commentary, and “Dancing with the Stars” fans know Goodman got booed regularly. Van Der Beek said he respected Goodman a great deal for being that way, and he recalled enjoying all the interactions he had with Goodman during his time on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Van Der Beek looked back on Goodman as someone who was deeply passionate and knowledgeable about dance. In addition, the “Mrs. Miracle” star detailed it “was really his warmth and his heart” that everyone around Goodman appreciated and connected to over the years.

Danica McKellar Recalled Goodman’s Graciousness

Danica McKellar also took a moment to pay tribute to the “Dancing with the Stars” judge on her Instagram page. McKellar competed with Val Chmerkovskiy during season 8 of the show, back in 2014. She shared a black-and-white photo of Goodman on Instagram and added a touching caption. “RIP to the iconic backbone of @dancingwiththestars, Len Goodman. He was so gracious to me during my time on that show. My thoughts and prayers are with his family – and his extended #DWTS family.” McKellar also noted that Goodman’s death came at an interesting and rather significant time for her.

McKellar has another Christmas movie in the works for Great American Family, and it will star McKellar. Not only will she star in the film, but she also co-wrote the script and is one of the executive producers of the project. The movie, initially called “Royal Christmas Ball” and now titled “Swing into Romance,” has a dance-related theme, and McKellar previously noted her “Dancing with the Stars” experience was the catalyst for creating it. Moving forward with the movie was a “dream come true” to her, and McKellar noted in her tribute to Goodman that news of his death came on the first day of rehearsals for the project. “Len, thank you for everything you have been to the dance world, and I’ll do my best to make you proud,” McKellar wrote at the end of her caption.