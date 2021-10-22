Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas Schedule & Printable Checklist

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has just released its full lineup of new movies for “Miracles of Christmas” 2021. This year, the channel is only releasing movies on Saturday nights. The movies will premiere after The Hallmark Channel’s new Saturday night movies, so the two don’t overlap. The channel also released a printable checklist for viewers.

How to Download Your Printable Guide

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has finally released a printable guide for its 2021Miracle of Christmas lineup of movies. You can see the guide here.

You can download the list to print your own guide at home via the PDF here.

Below is the schedule of Christmas movies on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries for 2021, as shared in Crown Media’s official press release. Hallmark sometimes changes movie dates at the last minute, so these dates are subject to change. You can find the most updated list of movie premiere dates via Hallmark’s Movie Checklist App.

All movies premiere at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on the dates listed below on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, unless otherwise listed.

‘Christmas in My Heart’ Premieres on Saturday, October 23





Luke Macfarlane, Heather Hemmens, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are starring in “Christmas in My Heart” on October 23. (The movie’s working title was “Love Song for Noel.”)

The description for the movie reads: “Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive Country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music.”

‘The Christmas Promise’ Premieres on Saturday, October 30





Dylan Bruce, Torrey DeVitto, Patrick Duffy, and Greyston Holt are starring in “The Christmas Promise.”

The synopsis reads: “Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.”

‘Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas’ Premieres on Saturday, November 6

Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle Christmas,” starring Caroline Rhea, Kaitlin Doubleday, and Steve Lund, will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on November 6.

The synopsis reads: “When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.”

‘One December Night’ Premieres on Saturday, November 13





Bruce Campbell, Peter Gallagher, Brett Dalton, and Eloise Mumford are starring in “One December Night” on November 13.

The synopsis reads: “Two music managers must put their history aside to oversee the televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers with a fractured past.”

‘Five More Minutes’ Premieres on Saturday, November 20

Nikkie DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones star in “Five More Minutes” on November 20.

The synopsis reads: “Inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song, Five More Minutes, a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.”

DeLoach and Megan McNulty wrote the screenplay for this movie.

‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas’ Premieres on Saturday, November 27

The fourth “Time” movie helmed by Blake Shelton is premiering on November 27. This movie stars Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny.

The synopsis reads: “During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation.”

‘Our Christmas Journey’ Premieres on Saturday, December 4

“Our Christmas Movie” premieres on December 4, starring Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez, and Aloma Wright.

The synopsis reads: “As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.”

‘A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love’ Premieres on Saturday, December 11

The new “A Godwink Christmas” movie stars Katherine Barrell and Alberto Frezza and premieres on December 11.

The synopsis reads: “Now that Joy has completed her education, she’s ready to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse and follow in her late mother’s footsteps. Back at home before the holiday and with no job on the horizon, Joy’s interest is piqued by a volunteer opportunity out of town. There, she meets Eric, who is also at a crossroads. As they become immersed in the effort to build a new home for a family at Christmas, Joy and Eric both find a new sense of purpose. Through a series of coincidences –or, Godwinks –and a medical miracle, they begin to believe in destiny.”

‘Christmas for Keeps’ Premieres on Saturday, December 18

“Christmas for Keeps” starring Christa B. Allen, Ryan Rottman, Ashley Newbrough, and Marielle Scott premieres on December 18. This is Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ last new Christmas movie of 2021.

The synopsis reads: “At Christmastime, a close-knit group of childhood friends returns home after 10 years to take part in the celebration of life of their beloved high school teacher.”

This was written by Nikki DeLoach and Megan McNulty, who also wrote “Five More Minutes,” which is also premiering this season.

