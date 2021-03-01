Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ March 2021 Lineup of New Mystery Films

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has new movies lined up for part of March 2021. It may not have as many new movies as its sister Hallmark Channel, but there’s still a good selection to keep you entertained, along with quite a few marathons in the coming weekends.

Here’s a look at Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ lineup of new movies and March weekend schedules. Please note that these are subject to change.

First, here are the new movies premiering in March:

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con’ Premieres Sunday, March 14 after an ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Marathon

Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central), we’ll get to see the newest Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie, How to Con a Con. An Aurora Teagarden marathon will air on March 14 leading up to the new movie, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Crown Media shared in a press release about the new movie: “When one of Aida Teagarden’s (Henner) real estate clients is found murdered, her sleuthing daughter, Aurora (Bure) sets out with her fiancé, Nick (Matter), to solve the murder. They discover that someone is operating a con artist scheme in Lawrenceton and the stakes have just become deadly. Aurora, Nick and the Real Murders Club go undercover in a sting operation designed to “con a con” into revealing themselves before they can strike again.”

Bure has already finished filming the 16th movie in the series, Cold Feet and a Cold Case, which is tentatively scheduled to premiere on June 14, 2021. She’ll start filming the 17th movie soon.

‘Mystery 101: Killer Timing’ Premieres Sunday, March 21

A new Mystery 101 movie is premiering on March 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. This one will be called Killer Timing, starring Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, and Erin Cahill.

The synopsis reads: “An escaped serial killer and an attempt on Travis’s life makes this their most dangerous case yet as Amy and Travis team up with his FBI agent ex to find the connection before it’s too late.”

Next, here are the marathons and other weekend specials on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this month:

‘Cedar Cove’ Marathons Air on Saturday, March 6, 13 & 20

On Saturday, March 6, Hallmark Mysteries watchers will be treated to a marathon of the fan-favorite series, Cedar Cove. The marathon begins with the pilot at 10 a.m. Eastern, followed by episodes all day until 9 p.m. Eastern with the episode titled A New Life.

The marathon continues on March 13 with Letting Go: Part One at 10 a.m. Eastern and ending with Resolutions and Revelations at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The marathon continues again on March 20 with Hello Again at 10 a.m. Eastern and ending with Getting to Know You: Part Two at 9 p.m. Eastern.

‘Chronicle Mysteries’ Re-Airs on Saturday Night, March 6

On Saturday night, March 6, catch an encore of Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death at 10 p.m. Eastern following the Cedar Cove marathon.

‘Mystery Woman’ Marathon Airs on Sunday, March 7

On Sunday, March 7, Hallmark Mysteries is airing a Mystery Woman marathon, starring Kellie Martin, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern with At First Sight. The marathon concludes at 6 p.m. Eastern with In the Shadows.

‘Hailey Dean Mysteries’ Reairs Sunday Night, March 7

Instead of a new movie, Hallmark Mysteries is re-airing two Hailey Dean favorites starring Kellie Martin on Sunday night, March 7. The first is A Prescription for Murder at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by Killer Sentence at 10 p.m. Eastern.

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ Encores Air Saturday Night, March 13 & 20

On Saturday night, March 13, the day before the new Aurora Teagarden movie airs, you can watch Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: The Disappearing Game at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Then on March 20, you can watch an encore of the new movie, How to Con a Con, at 10 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for March 2021