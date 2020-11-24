Here Is Every Hallmark & Hallmark Mysteries Movie Airing on Thanksgiving Day 2020

For Thanksgiving this year, many Hallmark fans will want to sit back and enjoy movies for the day. Here’s a look at the Thanksgiving Day 2020 schedule for The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

To find out what channel Hallmark or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel your preferred network is on for you.

The Hallmark Channel Schedule

2:03 a.m. Eastern: Christmas at Dollywood

4:03 a.m. Eastern: It’s Christmas, Eve

6 a.m. Eastern: Christmas Cookies

8 a.m. Eastern: One Royal Holiday

10 a.m. Eastern: Christmas Under the Stars

12 p.m. Eastern: Christmas Made to Order

2 p.m. Eastern: A Wish for Christmas

4 p.m. Eastern: Christmas Connection

6 p.m. Eastern: A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

8 p.m. Eastern: Christmas by Starlight (world premiere)

10:03 p.m. Eastern: The Christmas House

12:03 a.m. Eastern: The Mistletoe Promise

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Schedule

2 a.m. Eastern: A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

4 a.m. Eastern: One Starry Christmas

6 a.m. Eastern: The Angel Tree

8 a.m. Eastern: A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love

10 a.m. Eastern: Last Vermont Christmas

12 p.m. Eastern: Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow

2 p.m. Eastern: Return to Christmas Creek

4 p.m. Eastern: Rocky Mountain Christmas

6 p.m. Eastern: Small Town Christmas

8 p.m. Eastern: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

10 p.m. Eastern: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

12 a.m. Eastern: Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Hallmark Drama Schedule

1 a.m. Eastern: A Walton Thanksgiving Reunion

The rest of the day features a marathon from The Waltons every hour.

How to Watch Hallmark Movies Online

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch these new movies by streaming online for free:

