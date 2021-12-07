Another Hallmark mystery series has just been canceled, the stars recently revealed on social media. Hailey Dean Mysteries will not be returning to the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network.

Hailey Dean Mysteries Was Canceled, Kellie Martin Shared

On December 1, Kellie Martin shared on Twitter that “Hailey Dean Mysteries” had been canceled and would not be returning for another installment.

I just found out that Hailey Dean is done at Hallmark 💔 Really sad and sorry to report. https://t.co/wCPbTSis5d — Kellie Martin (@Kellie_Martin) December 1, 2021

She wrote, “I just found out that Hailey Dean is done at Hallmark 💔 Really sad and sorry to report.”

When fans replied with how sad they were to hear the news, Martin wrote: “You guys are so so sweet. Thank you.”

One viewer asked if it was actually official that the series was canceled, and Martin replied with a broken heart emoji.

💔 — Kellie Martin (@Kellie_Martin) December 1, 2021

Viv Leacock, who also stars in the series and now stars in “When Calls the Heart,” shared his own disappointment on Twitter.

I'm very disappointed to find out that we don't get to keep doing this series of mystery movies!! @hallmarkchannel @hallmarkmovie I think we had some magic with this one. Myself and @Kellie_Martin heard from folks all around the world about how much they loved our show. https://t.co/4YsY2Vyjrn — Viv Leacock (@VivLeacock) December 1, 2021

He wrote, “I’m very disappointed to find out that we don’t get to keep doing this series of mystery movies!! @hallmarkchanne @hallmarkmovie I think we had some magic with this one. Myself and @Kellie_Martin heard from folks all around the world about how much they loved our show.”

Many fans shared how upset they were about the news. One viewer wrote, “Not. Okay. @hallmarkmovie — I’m terribly disappointed #HaileyDeanMysteries aren’t continuing. #sleuthers”

Others said they hoped the series might get picked up by another network.

@GACfamilyTV pretty please revive Hailey Dean Mysteries are great show like whc would be great on gac https://t.co/WijUS3i0AQ — Lisar (@Lisar2426) December 1, 2021

One fan wrote that they are saddened by Hallmark’s decision to end some of its mystery series.

Debbie Blackman wrote, “Absolutely love @Kellie_Martin and #HaileyDean was perfect. I’m stumped at the @hallmarkchannel decision to end all these. Gutted #HaileyDeanMysteries #Sleuthers.”

“Hailey Dean Mysteries” was based on the novel series by Nancy Grace. The first movie aired in 2016, with sequels airing in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Three movies aired in 2019, bringing the total to nine.

‘Picture Perfect Mysteries’ Is Also Over

Alexa and Carlo PenaVega’s series, “Picture Perfect Mysteries,” is also canceled, Alexa recently shared on social media.

When a fan asked on social media if there are any more mystery movies in the making, Alexa replied on her Instagram story: “Sadly, no. The mysteries have come to an end. But it was so much fun, such a good run, and we’re really proud of what we made.”

Their last movie, “Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death,” premiered in October 2020. It’s not clear why the series isn’t moving forward.

Another mystery series with an unclear future is “MatchMaker Mysteries” starring Danica McKellar. McKellar recently signed a three-year exclusive contract with GAC Family. A GAC Media representative confirmed with Heavy that this exclusive deal means McKellar will only make rom-coms and holiday films for GAC Family during the term of her contract. However, whether this exclusivity applies to her mystery series isn’t currently known. GAC Family referred Heavy to McKellar’s manager for details about the mystery movies, and they have not yet replied.

One mystery series that Hallmark has confirmed is returning is “Aurora Teagarden.” Casting has already started for the newest movie, which is currently called “Haunted by Murder.”

According to a casting post, the synopsis reads: “When Aurora’s mother purchases an infamous ‘haunted’ house to flip, it resurrects a decades-old unsolved murder.”

Bure has recently posted on her Instagram story confirming that she’s filming the latest installment.

