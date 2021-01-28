This Hallmark Celebrity Is Starring in a New Netflix Christian Musical

A popular Hallmark star is now playing a lead role in the first Netflix Original Christian musical. Bailee Madison, star of Good Witch and a number of Hallmark movies, is now starring in Netflix’s first faith-based musical, A Week Away.

The Faith-Based Musical Was Filmed in Nashville

Alan Powell, creator and producer of the musical, told Christian Post that this is Netflix’s first original faith-based musical, and Netflix is very excited about the project. Powell said the movie was originally going to be released in theaters, but Netflix’s acquiring the movie is even better.

He said: “I want to be really clear, I’m so excited about this partnership with Netflix. This is not in any capacity a plan B. When you think about this movie and the tone of the movie and the vibe of the movie, I’ve always, truthfully, I’m not exaggerating, I’ve always hoped that it would find this home.”

He said Netflix is perfect because people can watch the movie as much as they want and learn the songs and dances.

He added: “[This] is going to be one of the first, if not the first faith-based movie that they have literally acquired to be a Netflix original. What an honor. Super privileged!”

The movie was filmed in Nashville, Hollywood Reporter shared.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.”

The movie is directed by Roman White and executive produced by Vicky Patel. White has worked with Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Carrie Underwood on previous projects, Deadline reported. The movie includes new covers of well-known Christian songs, along with three new songs.

Bailee Madison stars with Kevin Quinn, Sherri Shepherd and David Koechner and newcomers Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, and Iain Tucker.

Madison Says She Can’t Wait for Her Fans To See the Movie

I saw a cut of the trailer the other day…. and let me just say I CANT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE IT!! @netflix xxxx https://t.co/1zNkVfuPck — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) January 18, 2021

Madison recently tweeted about the movie, writing: “I saw a cut of the trailer the other day…. and let me just say I CANT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE IT!! @netflix xxxx”

An exact release date isn’t known, but she retweeted a photo saying it was coming out this spring.

So the movie will be released in the near future.

Kevin Quinn, who stars opposite Madison in the musical, starred in 42 episodes of the TV series Bunk’d. His other credits include Send It! (Billy Johnson), Hubie Halloween, A Christmas Love Story (Danny), Canal Street, Champions, Love Daily, Kingdom Hearts III (video game, as Gula), Adventures in Babysitting (Zac Chase), Shameless, Chicago PD, and more.

As for Madison, she has impressive credits outside of Good Witch. She earned a Critics Choice Movie Award nomination in 2009 for her role on Brothers opposite Tobey Maguire, Natalie Portman, and Jake Gyllenhaal. She was also on Conviction opposite Hilary Swank and Minnie Driver in 2010. She starred in Guillermo del Toro’s Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark in 2010 with Katie Holmes and Guy Pearce.

Powell told Deadline about the movie: “We made a film designed to entertain while exploring universal themes of family, friendship and acceptance. There is no better time than right now, and no better partner on the planet than Netflix, to help share that message.”

