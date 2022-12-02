Hallmark’s New Christmas Live Stream Brings ‘Reality TV’ Vibes

The Hallmark Channel has kicked off a new project with reality TV vibes. The network has set up cameras that are live streaming every day in multiple towns. These new webcams are giving viewers a glimpse of real-life Hallmark Christmas towns.

Christmas Cams Are Live Every Day for 12 Hours Through the End of December

According to Hallmark’s website, these “Christmas cams” are live every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern, giving viewers a live look at how Christmas is being celebrated in multiple towns.

All you have to do to watch the live streams is visit Hallmark’s Christmas Cam webpage.

The towns featured on the streams are Harbor Springs, Michigan; St. Paul, Minnesota; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Gaffer District – Corning, New York; and Enchant – St. Petersburg, Florida.

Gaffer District boasted on its website that while it’s “often referred to as Hallmark-worthy for its charm and nostalgic holiday festivities,” the city is “literally” a Hallmark Christmas town this year. The district hosts an annual Sparkle event and has been named one of “America’s Best 25 Small Towns for Christmas.”

The cameras will be live through December 30.

Lehigh Valley Live reported that Bethlehem’s camera is set up looking south from Walnut and Main Streets. Senior Vice President of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce Tammy Wendling said the town always looks like a Christmas card this time of year, and now it’s being shown off. Wendling said the whole thing came together fast, with the camera being set up about a month after Hallmark reached out to them.

Wendling told WFMZ that they have carriage rides going up and down the street that will be seen on the stream.

Petoskey News reported that Harbor Springs’ live cam is on the corner of Main and South Spring streets, and will be showcasing a gorgeous Christmas tree and the Holy Childhood of Jesus Church.

Bonnie Kulp, executive director of the Harbor Springs Chamber of Commerce, told Petoskey News that Hallmark reached out to them in October.

UpNorthLive reported that thousands of towns could make beautiful choices for a live stream, but only five lucky cities were chosen. Kulp told UpNorthLive that she didn’t even believe the email was real at first. She said she sent Hallmark photos of how the town celebrated Christmas in the past, and that’s how they were picked.

One of the Locations Is Live Streaming a ‘Theme Park’ Hosted by Hallmark

St. Petersburg’s live stream is a little different, as the camera will be streaming events at Enchant Christmas, a theme park of sorts that Hallmark is hosting in eight cities.

According to the official Enchant webpage, these “Enchant” villages boast more than four million sparkling lights, a “story-themed maze,” and an immersive walk-through experience.

St. Petersburg’s village is held in Tropicana Field. It opened on November 25.

Over four million sparkling lights will illuminate Salt River Fields as they host ‘Enchant’ this November! Here's what you need to know about this magical event.🎄https://t.co/btHLkBXle4 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 23, 2022

Enchant describes the villages this way: “Get ready for a holiday adventure like no other! Stroll through lighted tunnels, discover larger-than-life magical displays, find your way to our epic 100 foot tall Christmas tree, and so much more. Each city will have one of three magical Maze stories.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup