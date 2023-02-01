Hallmark Announces 5 New Movies, Including Surprise with Tyler Hynes

While Hallmark is just getting ready to premiere its slate of February movies, the network has already announced what it has in store for March 2023. The new movie lineup includes a surprise film with Tyler Hynes to kick off the spring season.

Fans Had No Idea Tyler Hynes Had Filmed a New Movie

ET Online announced the new movies, which include a Tyler Hynes film kicking off Hallmark’s “Spring Into Love” lineup on March 25.

Hynes is starring opposite Rhiannon Fish in “Picture of Her,” which premieres March 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The synopsis reads: “Beth unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine’s cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo.”

When Hynes shared the news on Instagram, some fans expressed surprise because they had no idea he had filmed another movie since the two for Christmas.

Hynes wrote in his announcement: “In the best of company :) All the warmth and appreciation for the lovely and talented 👑 miss 🐟 @rhiannonmfish and cheek to cheek with my family @kimberleysustad @paulcampbellofficial with their respective mega movies. Thank you @philiana1 & @entertainmenttonight 🤍🙏🏻😊 @hallmarkchannel. And @nikdeloach & @awalkk35 blessing us just around the corner 🤍🌼 what a beautiful thing :) #pictureofher 📸 of 👩🏻 . 🤍 our 👑 exec producer @epmy1013 🤍”

One fan replied, “I had no idea you’d filmed another one so this was a very pleasant surprise! March is going to be 🔥.”

Hynes answered: “I didn’t really post about it 😊.”

Another follower said she was a big fan of Fish and loved her whale-themed Hallmark movie. Hynes replied, “she is a rare talent, I’m excited for you too 😊🤍 @rhiannonmfish.”

Sustad commented on Hynes’ post about the March lineup: “We’ll be dancing cheek to cheek. Just not in this movie. But another one. I’ll wear flats. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Sustad & Campbell Both Have New Movies in March

Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell both have new movies in the March lineup too. They co-wrote “Three Wise Men & a Baby,” which Campbell also starred in. The two have starred in a few Hallmark movies together, including “Christmas by Starlight,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” and “A Godwink Christmas.” This time they’re in separate movies.

Sustad’s movie premieres March 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel, ET Online reported. It’s called “Game of Love,” and Sustad stars opposite Brooks Darnell. Fans know Darnell from his many movies, including “Advice to Love By,” Holiday Heritage,” A Christmas Miracle,” and “A Winter Getaway.”

The synopsis reads: “Audrey (Sustad), a creative board game designer and Matthew (Darnell), a research-driven marketing consultant, are tasked with creating a new game to help players find romance. Given just weeks to deliver the project, the pair find that they have very different approaches. However, as they try to work together, they discover something they have in common: they each have a lot to learn about love.”

Campbell’s movie airs on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, ET Online reported. It’s called “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” and he stars opposite Aimee Garcee.

The synopsis reads: “Birdie Case (Garcia) is a bright, successful attorney. Her husband, Alden (Campbell), is smart and charming, but his inability to settle on a career is causing strain in their marriage. When Alden goes behind his wife’s back to take classes in hopes of becoming a private investigator, a homework assignment entangles him in a murder investigation. Birdie just may hold the keys to solving the mystery, but Alden will have to come clean to find out. Only, Alden suspects that Birdie might be hiding secrets of her own.”

Campbell wrote on Instagram about the movie: “Couldn’t be more excited for this. HUGE thank you to @hallmarkchannel and @hallmarkmovie for trusting me with this one. We’re cooking up something pretty extraordinary. Can’t wait for you to meet the Cases. @aimeegarcia4realz”

Kristoffer Polaha & Erica Durance Also Have New Movies for March

Kristoffer Polaha and Nadia Hatta also have a movie in the lineup, which airs on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel, ET Online reported. The film is called “Winning Team” and is a soccer-themed movie.

The synopsis reads: “When pro soccer player Emily (Hatta) finds herself no longer in the game, she teams up with Ian (Polaha), a laid-back small-town coach, to lead her niece’s team to the playoffs.”

Erica Durance, Michael Rady, and Erica Tremblay also have a new movie that airs on Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, ET Online reported.

The synopsis reads: “Grace (Tremblay) finds a note from a schoolgirl looking for a friend. Since Grace is still trying to find her place in her new hometown, she excitedly writes back and sets off a chain of events that ultimately changes the lives of three people.”

