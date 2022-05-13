Hallmark Announces New TV Series, With Plans to Launch More

Hallmark viewers were disappointed to learn that “Chesapeake Shores” was canceled, but now they have a new family drama to look forward to. Crown Media just announced that they’re launching a new series called “The Way Home” from the creators of the popular Canadian series, “Heartland.” An executive of Crown Media said in a statement that she is planning to create more new series for the channel in the future.

The New Series Will Premiere in 2023

This new primetime TV series is a family drama spanning multiple generations, similar to “Chesapeake Shores,” except it has a time travel twist, Deadline reported. It is set to premiere on the Hallmark Channel in 2023. According to Hallmark, the movie will begin production this summer in Ontario, Canada.

The series focuses on three generations of women who are part of the Landry family, along with a mystery that fractured their family a long time ago.

Deadline’s synopsis reads: “Kat Landry, her 15-year-old daughter Alice and Kat’s estranged mother Del are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, lifechanging events created a chasm in their family that time has yet to repair. Kat and Del still aren’t on speaking terms. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. When the three generations come together under one roof for the first time in more than two decades, a surprising discovery unexpectedly sets the trio on a path toward healing and helps them find their way back to each other.”

The cast for the new series has not yet been announced.

The Team Behind ‘Heartland’ Is Producing the Series

The team behind the Canadian TV series, “Heartland,” is also creating “The Way Home.” “Heartland” airs on CBC and is also a multi-generational story. The show is currently on its fifteenth season, according to IMDb. Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” also stars in “Heartland.”

Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, from “Heartland,” are executive producing “The Way Home,” Deadline reported.

Additional executive producers include Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, Marly Reed, and Zrnie Zipursky.

Crown Media’s Executive VP Said She Plans to Launch More Series

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive VP of Programming for Crown Media, told Deadline that she plans to develop other series for the network too.

She said, “One of my passions is developing series and it’s beyond thrilling to spearhead the development of ‘The Way Home’ and others for Crown Media. I can’t wait to share the emotional story of the Landry women so beautifully and creatively imagined by Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke and that is sure to become appointment TV for our viewers.”

Hallmark Has Recently Canceled ‘Chesapeake Shores’ & ‘Good Witch’

The announcement about the new series comes shortly after Hallmark announced its cancelation of “Chesapeake Shores.” The network also recently canceled “Good Witch.”

We are so proud of Chesapeake Shores, a show that has captured imaginations and was reaching a natural conclusion, and we decided to wrap up the show on a high note in the sixth and final season, which premieres later this summer. — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) March 29, 2022

Hallmark said in a tweet that it was canceling “Chesapeake Shores” so it could “wrap up the show on a high note.”

