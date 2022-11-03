Hallmark’s November 2022 Lineup: New Movies in the Christmas Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand-new movies for November 2022, which marks the continuation of the highly anticipated Countdown to Christmas lineup. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Friday, November 4: ‘A Magical Christmas Village’

Preview – A Magical Christmas Village – Hallmark Channel

Hallmark’s new movie “A Magical Christmas Village” premieres on Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Luke Macfarlane and Alison Sweeney.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A Christmas Village brings the magic of Christmas to the lives of Summer and her family, healing old wounds and bringing new love to Summer and her family.”

In an interview with LA Times, Macfarlane broke the news that he’s likely leaving Hallmark after his new movie. This will be his 14th movie with the network.

Saturday, November 5: ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’

Preview – Lights, Camera, Christmas! – Hallmark Channel

Hallmark’s new movie “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” premieres on Saturday, November 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.”

Saturday, November 5: ‘A Maple Valley Christmas’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “A Maple Valley Christmas” on Saturday, November 22 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Preview – A Maple Valley Christmas – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

This movie stars Andrew Walker and Peyton List.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.”

Sunday, November 6: ‘All Saints Christmas’

Preview – All Saints Christmas – Hallmark Channel

Hallmark’s new movie “All Saints Christmas” premieres on Sunday, November 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Ledisi and Roger Cross.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.”

Friday, November 11: ‘In Merry Measure’

Preview – In Merry Measure – Hallmark Channel

Hallmark’s new movie “In Merry Measure” premieres on Friday, November 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson, and Patti Murin.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.”

Saturday, November 12: ‘The Royal Nanny’

Preview – The Royal Nanny – Hallmark Channel

Hallmark’s new movie “The Royal Nanny” premieres on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, and Greta Scacchi.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “MI5 agent Claire goes undercover as the royal nanny, and must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin while keeping the family safe at Christmas.”

Saturday, November 12: ‘Our Italian Christmas Memories’

Sneak Peek – Our Italian Christmas Memories – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Our Italian Christmas Memories” on Saturday, November 22 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

This movie stars Beau Bridges and Sarah Power.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce.”

Sunday, November 13: ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’

Preview – Christmas at the Golden Dragon – Hallmark Channel

Hallmark’s new movie “Christmas at the Golden Dragon” premieres on Sunday, November 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, and Barbara Niven.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “With the town’s landmark Chinese restaurant closing, two siblings find themselves reevaluating their lives alongside the restaurant’s loyal patrons.”

Friday, November 18: ‘Inventing the Christmas Prince’

Tamera Mowry-Housley shared pics from Hallmark's just-wrapped INVENTING THE CHRISTMAS PRINCE "What a joy it was shooting this film! Isabel Birch you are a ⭐️ Ronnie Rowe so grateful you always laughed with me and never at me. Hope you enjoy this film" 📸 https://t.co/I5pICLRluO pic.twitter.com/ODfguRF0ET — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 28, 2022

Hallmark’s new movie “Inventing the Christmas Prince” premieres on Friday, November 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince; a story Shelby invented years ago.”

Saturday, November 19: ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’

Hallmark's THREE WISE MEN & A BABY wrapped a week ago now and it looks like Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker had no fun at all making this movie. 🎥 https://t.co/n6yhhhFzbk pic.twitter.com/osy6VKLktB — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 8, 2022

Hallmark’s new movie “Three Wise Men and a Baby” premieres on Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, and Margaret Collin.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives…all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.”

Saturday, November 19: ‘Long Lost Christmas’

Preview – Long Lost Christmas – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Long Lost Christmas” on Saturday, November 19 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

This movie stars Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Interior designer Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.”

Sunday, November 20: ‘When I Think of Christmas’

Hallmark's WHEN I THINK OF CHRISTMAS filming at the Whippletree Junction Merchant Group in B.C. So many Hallmark Christmas movies filming now and the amount starting in two weeks is 🤯 📸 https://t.co/9Zy75h1Eaq pic.twitter.com/wH1okh1Vji — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 1, 2022

Hallmark’s new movie “When I Think of Christmas” premieres on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Niall Matter, Shenae Grimes-Beech and Beth Broderick.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Sara comes home for Christmas to help her mom move, reconnects with a past love, and makes a surprising discovery for a holiday they will all remember.”

Friday, November 25: ‘#Xmas’

Karen Kruper shared a video from the set of Hallmark's #XMAS, starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty, saying, "You'll love it." Not sure how I'll feel about the movie, but the kitchen they're filming in is for sure gorgeous. 🎥 https://t.co/1toCvLizMJ pic.twitter.com/MjqzpOv8L2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 30, 2022

Hallmark’s new movie “#Xmas” premieres on Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Brant Daugherty and Clare Bowen.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When interior designer, Jen, is selected for a social media competition for a design brand, she poses as an influencer with her best friend playing her husband and her nephew as her baby.”

Friday, November 25: ‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’

Director Clare Niederpruem gives us our first look at the corgi (at least one of them) in Hallmark's A ROYAL CORGI CHRISTMAS, filming now in Ireland. 📸 https://t.co/aqiqy7mGHa pic.twitter.com/ucHMcagol9 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 23, 2022

Hallmark’s new movie “A Royal Corgi Christmas” premieres on Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Hunter King and Jordan Renzo.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Prince Edmond hopes to win his mother’s love back with the gift of an adorable but unruly corgi. He hires American dog trainer Cecily to make the corgi presentable for the annual Christmas ball.”

Saturday, November 26: ‘A Tale of Two Christmases’

Hallmark’s new movie “A Tale of Two Christmases” premieres on Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, and Evan Roderick.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Before Christmas, Emma’s story splits into two possibilities. In one she goes home to reconnect with an old friend, in the other she explores a new crush in the city.”

Saturday, November 26: ‘Haul Out the Holly’

Hallmark’s new movie “Haul Out the Holly” premieres on Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, and Ellen Travolta.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Emily unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parents’ house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities.”

Saturday, November 26: ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” on Saturday, November 26 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

This movie stars Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life.”

Sunday, November 27: ‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’

Rachel Boston and Victor Webster on the Winnipeg set of A CHRISTMAS COOKIE CATASTROPHE 📸 https://t.co/IxsNaCLS4I pic.twitter.com/D2lmk0dfdt — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 23, 2022

Hallmark’s new movie “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” premieres on Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Rachel Boston and Victor Webster.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe.”

Sunday, November 27: ‘A Holiday Spectacular’

First Look – A Holiday Spectacular – Hallmark Channel

Hallmark’s new movie “A Holiday Spectacular” premieres on Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret, and the Rockettes.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.”