Hallmark’s October 2021 Lineup: See the New Movie Schedule

Hallmark’s October 2021 Lineup: See the New Movie Schedule

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Hallmark October Movie Schedule

Crown Media Hallmark's October movie schedule.

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have a lineup of delightful new movies on the schedule for October 2021. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for the last part of the fall season. These include a mix of Fall Harvest movies and the very first Countdown to Christmas 2021 movies.

Keep in mind that Hallmark can sometimes change the schedule with little notice. Here’s what’s on the schedule for October so far on both The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

‘Love Strikes Twice’ Premieres on October 2


Preview – Love Strikes Twice – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview for "Love Strikes Twice" starring Katie Findlay, Wyatt Nash and Marshall Williams. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=12021-09-21T17:35:57Z

Katie Findlay and Wyatt Nash star in “Love Strikes Twice” on Saturday, October 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Workaholic lawyer Maggie is having marriage issues. She wishes for a do-over and awakens 15 years in the past. Will Maggie choose college boyfriend Rick or will she stay with husband Josh?”

‘One Summer’ Premieres October 3


VideoVideo related to hallmark’s october 2021 lineup: see the new movie schedule2021-10-01T12:39:09-04:00

Sam Page, Sarah Drew, and Amanda Schull star in “One Summer” on Sunday, October 3, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. Eastern. (This movie was originally scheduled to air in September, but the release date was pushed back.)

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Jack was very sick and close to death, but his wife Lizzie is the one who unexpectedly passed away. After a surprising recovery, Jack returns to her beachside hometown with 15-year-old daughter Mikki and 10-year-old son Tyler to spend the summer in the childhood home Lizzie fondly called “The Palace,” hoping they all can heal.”

‘South Beach Love’ Premieres on October 9


Preview – South Beach Love – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview for the original, romantic movie “South Beach Love” starring William Levy and Taylor Cole. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=12021-09-27T17:52:20Z

On October 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark fans will enjoy watching Taylor Cole and William Levy star in “South Beach Love.” The movie airs on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “From New York Times Bestselling Author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties — and romance.”

‘The Vows We Keep’ Premieres on October 10


Preview – The Vows We Keep – Hallmark Movies & MysteriesWatch a preview of "The Vows We Keep," starring Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne, Linda Thorson. Premiering Sunday, October 10 at 9/8c. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/HallmarkMovMysteries?sub_confirmation=12021-09-16T02:11:58Z

On October 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern, “The Vows We Keep” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie stars Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne, and Linda Thorson.

The synopsis reads: “An event planner must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out the Rosewood, a historic inn and beloved wedding venue, is being sold.”

‘Advice to Love By’ Premieres on October 16


Preview – Advice to Love By – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview for "Advice to Love By" starring Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnell. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/c/HallmarkChannelUSA?sub_confirmation=12021-09-23T20:52:03Z

The last Fall Harvest movie premieres before Countdown to Christmas 2021 begins. For this movie, Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnel will star in “Advice to Love By” (originally called “Flirting with Romance”) on October 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “When a love advice author crosses paths with a dating columnist, an attraction begins to blossom into more. As both use strategies from their own playbooks to win over the other, is it possible that they’ve both met their match?”

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Made’ Premieres on October 17


On Location – Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have MadeGo behind the scenes for a closer look at "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made" starring Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe and Geoff Gustafson.2021-09-27T18:32:30Z

The newest “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movie premieres on October 17 starring Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson.

The synopsis reads: “As Shane and Oliver prepare to wed, the team helps an unwell boy reunite with a lost friend. A new employee may deliver the answer for Rita and Norman to start a family.”

The Christmas movies start below, beginning October 22. Remember, Hallmark Channel Christmas movies premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern, one hour earlier than their regular movies aired during the off-Christmas season.  (The new Christmas movies on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere at 10 p.m. Eastern, so you can watch both movies back-to-back live if you prefer.) 

‘You, Me, And the Christmas Trees’ Premieres October 22

Crown Media

Danica McKellar’s new Christmas movie with Benjamin Ayres called “You, Me, and the Christmas Trees” premieres on October 22 on The Hallmark Channel. This will be the first Christmas movie to premiere in the Countdown to Christmas lineup and it airs at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.”

‘Boyfriends of Christmas Past’ Premieres October 23

Crown Media

Boyfriends of Christmas Past” premieres on October 23 starring Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ayblack, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.”

‘Christmas in My Heart’ Premieres on October 23


Preview – Christmas in My Heart – Starring Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane and Sheryl Lee RalphWatch a preview for "Christmas in My Heart" starring Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Subscribe to our channel for previews, sneak peeks, and more every week: youtube.com/HallmarkMovMysteries?sub_confirmation=12021-09-29T22:20:46Z

Luke Macfarlane and Heather Hemmens are starring in “Christmas in My Heart” (whose working title was “Love Song for Noel.”) This movie will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on October 23.

The synopsis reads: “Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music.”

‘The Santa Stakeout’ Premieres on October 24

Crown Media

Tamera Mowry-Housley is starring in “The Santa Stakeout” (also called “I Spy Christmas.”) Paul Campbell and Joe Pantoliano are also starring. The movie is premiering on October 24 on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.”

‘Christmas in Harmony’ Premieres on October 29

Crown Media

Michelle Williams, Loretta Devine, Ashleigh Murray, and Luke James are starring in “Christmas in Harmony,” which is premiering on October 29 on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus – directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.”

‘Coyote Creek Christmas’ Premieres on October 30

Crown Media

Ryan Paevey and Janel Parrish are starring in “Coyote Creek Christmas.” According to IMDb, also starring are Ana-Maria Alvarado, Adriana Ravalli, Daylin Willis, and Manny Hernandez.

The movie is premiering on October 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel. The official synopsis reads: “A Christmas Around the World party helps two people find love at home.” 

‘The Christmas Promise’ Premieres on October 30

Crown Media

Dylan Bruce, Torrey DeVitto, Patrick Duffy, and Greyston Holt are starring in “The Christmas Promise” on October 30 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The movie is about a woman dealing with grief who’s now renovating a home she was going to share with her fiance.

‘Christmas Sail’ Premieres on October 31

Crown Media

“Christmas Sail” stars Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabonguie, and Terry O’Quinn. It premieres on October 31 on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend.”

Remember: all movie titles and dates are subject to change. Hallmark has been known to switch around premiere dates from time to time even after an announcement.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x