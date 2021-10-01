Hallmark’s October 2021 Lineup: See the New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have a lineup of delightful new movies on the schedule for October 2021. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for the last part of the fall season. These include a mix of Fall Harvest movies and the very first Countdown to Christmas 2021 movies.

Keep in mind that Hallmark can sometimes change the schedule with little notice. Here’s what’s on the schedule for October so far on both The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Katie Findlay and Wyatt Nash star in “Love Strikes Twice” on Saturday, October 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “Workaholic lawyer Maggie is having marriage issues. She wishes for a do-over and awakens 15 years in the past. Will Maggie choose college boyfriend Rick or will she stay with husband Josh?”

‘One Summer’ Premieres October 3





Sam Page, Sarah Drew, and Amanda Schull star in “One Summer” on Sunday, October 3, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. Eastern. (This movie was originally scheduled to air in September, but the release date was pushed back.)

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Jack was very sick and close to death, but his wife Lizzie is the one who unexpectedly passed away. After a surprising recovery, Jack returns to her beachside hometown with 15-year-old daughter Mikki and 10-year-old son Tyler to spend the summer in the childhood home Lizzie fondly called “The Palace,” hoping they all can heal.”

‘South Beach Love’ Premieres on October 9





On October 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark fans will enjoy watching Taylor Cole and William Levy star in “South Beach Love.” The movie airs on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “From New York Times Bestselling Author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties — and romance.”

‘The Vows We Keep’ Premieres on October 10





On October 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern, “The Vows We Keep” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie stars Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne, and Linda Thorson.

The synopsis reads: “An event planner must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out the Rosewood, a historic inn and beloved wedding venue, is being sold.”

‘Advice to Love By’ Premieres on October 16





The last Fall Harvest movie premieres before Countdown to Christmas 2021 begins. For this movie, Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnel will star in “Advice to Love By” (originally called “Flirting with Romance”) on October 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “When a love advice author crosses paths with a dating columnist, an attraction begins to blossom into more. As both use strategies from their own playbooks to win over the other, is it possible that they’ve both met their match?”

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Made’ Premieres on October 17





The newest “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movie premieres on October 17 starring Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson.

The synopsis reads: “As Shane and Oliver prepare to wed, the team helps an unwell boy reunite with a lost friend. A new employee may deliver the answer for Rita and Norman to start a family.”

The Christmas movies start below, beginning October 22. Remember, Hallmark Channel Christmas movies premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern, one hour earlier than their regular movies aired during the off-Christmas season. (The new Christmas movies on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere at 10 p.m. Eastern, so you can watch both movies back-to-back live if you prefer.)

‘You, Me, And the Christmas Trees’ Premieres October 22

Danica McKellar’s new Christmas movie with Benjamin Ayres called “You, Me, and the Christmas Trees” premieres on October 22 on The Hallmark Channel. This will be the first Christmas movie to premiere in the Countdown to Christmas lineup and it airs at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.”

‘Boyfriends of Christmas Past’ Premieres October 23

Boyfriends of Christmas Past” premieres on October 23 starring Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ayblack, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. It premieres on The Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.”

‘Christmas in My Heart’ Premieres on October 23





