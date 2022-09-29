Hallmark’s October 2022 Lineup: New Movies in the Fall & Christmas Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand new movies for October 2022, which marks the remainder of their fall-themed lineup and the launch of the 2022 Countdown to Christmas movies. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, October 1: ‘Girlfriendship’

Preview – Girlfriendship – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview of "Girlfriendship," starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Lyndie Greenwood, Krystal Joy Brown, and Brad James. Premieres, Saturday, October 1 at 8/7c. 2022-09-15T21:20:55Z

Hallmark’s new movie “Girlfriendship” premieres on Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Lyndie Greenwood, Krystal Joy Brown, and Brad James.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A booking mix-up turns Samara’s birthday getaway into a week-long journey where she and her friends rediscover their passions, their purpose and romance.”

Sunday, October 2: ‘Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths’

Preview – Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Watch a preview for the original mystery movie, "Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths," starring Hunter King and Rhiannon Fish. Premieres, Sunday, October 2 at 9/8c. 2022-09-21T06:12:08Z

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths” on Sunday, October 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Hunter King and Rhiannon Fish.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Fraternal twins Nikki and Nora are forced back into each other’s lives when they inherit a detective agency. As they solve a murder, they realize their differences may be their greatest advantage.”

Saturday, October 8: ‘Pumpkin Everything’

Preview – Pumpkin Everything – Hallmark Channel Watch a preview for "Pumpkin Everything" starring Taylor Cole and Corey Sevier. Premieres, Saturday, October 8 at 8/7c. 2022-09-28T20:59:38Z

Hallmark’s new movie “Pumpkin Everything” premieres on Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Taylor Cole, Michael Ironside, and Corey Sevier.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Amy, an up-and-coming novelist, returns to her hometown to look after her stubborn grandfather Tom and his pumpkin-themed store while confronting an old flame from her past.”

Sunday, October 9: ‘Mid-Love Crisis’

Preview – Mid-Love Crisis – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Teri Hatcher and James Tupper star in the original, romantic movie "Mid-Love Crisis." 2022-09-23T22:21:49Z

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Mid-Love Crisis” on Sunday, October 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Teri Hatcher, James Tupper, Brian Markinson, June Laporte, and Matreya Scarrwena.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “With her 50th birthday a week away, Mindy (Hatcher), a divorced teacher, finds herself in the throes of a bonafide mid-life crisis. The timing isn’t ideal, as it coincides with a long weekend visit from her daughter Rita (Laporte) and Rita’s girlfriend Emma (Scarrwena), who comes along with her uncle Sam (Tupper)…Mindy’s former high school sweetheart she hasn’t spoken to in over three decades. Her ex-husband Marc (Markinson) gets thrown into the mix at Rita’s request, adding to Mindy’s angst. Between two exes under one roof vying for her affection and trying to talk Rita out of the big 50th birthday party she’s planning, Mindy has a lot to navigate as she learns to embrace her life and discover what she truly wants as she starts the next chapter.”

Saturday, October 15: ‘Autumn in the City’

Poster for Hallmark's final "Fall Into Love" movie on October 15, AUTUMN IN THE CITY, starring Aimee Teegarden and Evan Roderick. After that, Hallmark turns on the Christmas movie spigot straight through New Year's. pic.twitter.com/NCTK5FxQIk — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 21, 2022

Hallmark’s new movie “Autumn in the City” premieres on Saturday, October 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Aimee Teegarden and Evan Roderick.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Optimistic Piper gives herself two months to find her passion in New York City. As she bounces between temp jobs, she and her jaded neighbor discover the beauty of the city together.”

Sunday, October 16: ‘Perfect Harmony’

A Manitoba-filmed Hallmark movie, “Perfect Harmony,” will be premiering this fall on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, produced by Ian Dimerman of @InfernoPictures! For more details, visit: https://t.co/F52NJqh55Y pic.twitter.com/KVpnjP0MLv — MB Film & Music (@MBFilmMusic) September 27, 2022

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Perfect Harmony” on Sunday, October 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars James Denton and Sherri Saum.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Pop singer Jack and Professor Barrett must put aside their differences when their best friends get married. But working together as Best Man and Maid of Honor will lead to a duet of a lifetime.”

Friday, October 21: ‘Noel Next Door’

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup kicks off with “Noel Next Door” on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.”

Saturday, October 22: ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’

Hallmark’s new movie “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” premieres on Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Kristoffer Polaha and Marisol Nichols.

Polaha told fans this movie will blow them away and it’s basically “Hallmark 2.0.”

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A couple goes to a quiet town to reconnect at Christmas on the advice of their marriage coach.”

Saturday, October 22: ‘We Need a Little Christmas’

Preview – We Need a Little Christmas – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Erica Durance stars in "We Need a Little Christmas." Premiering, Saturday, October 22 at 10/9c. Download the Movie Guide: vie Guide: hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/miracles-of-christmas/movie-guide-miracles-of-christmas-2022 Learn all about the Miracles of Christmas 2022 movies: hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/miracles-of-christmas/miracles-of-christmas-2022-preview 2022-09-22T18:00:17Z

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “We Need a Little Christmas” on Saturday, October 22 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Note: This marks the beginning of Hallmark Mysteries’ Christmas season, where new movies on this channel premiere on Saturdays rather than Sundays, and at 10 p.m. Eastern.

This movie stars Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, and Lynn Whitfield.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Julie is juggling being a single mother to a grieving child and facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with a neighbor.”

Sunday, October 23: ‘A Kismet Christmas’

Set pics from Hallmark's A KISMET CHRISTMAS, which wrapped last month in Victoria. 📸 https://t.co/Pe11CCKIbP pic.twitter.com/eDQya4R49C — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 17, 2022

Hallmark’s new movie “A Kismet Christmas” premieres on Sunday, October 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, and Marilu Henner.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Sarah is a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.”

Friday, October 28: ‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’

Hallmark’s new movie “A Cozy Christmas Inn” premieres on Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell.

We previously reported that this looked like an unofficial sequel to Candace Cameron Bure’s “Christmas Under Wraps,” but it’s not entirely clear if that’s accurate.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a B&B, only to discover it’s owned by her ex. Soon she is falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.”

Saturday, October 29: ‘Jolly Good Christmas’

Will Kemp shared this picture of himself doing ADR (additional dialogue recording) on Hallmarks' JOLLY GOOD CHRISTMAS. 📸 https://t.co/XlOhWEC3fP pic.twitter.com/1D1lZObGPq — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) May 11, 2022

Hallmark’s new movie “Jolly Good Christmas” premieres on Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Will Kemp and Reshma Setty. It was filmed on location in London.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When by-the-book architect David hires free-spirited personal shopper Anji, he finds himself on a wild ride across London in search of the perfect Christmas gift but finds something he wasn’t looking for.”

Saturday, October 29: ‘Christmas Bedtime Stories’

📰 News: @leven_stund will be starring in the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film titled 'Christmas Bedtime Stories' this October! • Premieres Oct. 29, 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries pic.twitter.com/MfS38nZY1D — 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒗𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒅 𝑭𝒂𝒏𝒔 (@SteveLundNet) September 22, 2022

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Christmas Bedtime Stories” on Saturday, October 29 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

This movie stars Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, and Charlie Weber.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Danielle is left to raise her daughter after her husband goes MIA and is presumed dead, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father.”

Sunday, October 30: ‘Ghosts of Christmas Always’

Hallmark’s new movie “Ghosts of Christmas Always” premieres on Sunday, October 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, and Reginald VelJohnson.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store.”

