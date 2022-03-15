Hallmark Comments on Jesse Metcalfe’s Future With the Network

When Jesse Metcalfe left “Chesapeake Shores,” there was a lot of discussion about whether or not he would be back for other movies or a new installment of “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries.” Since the announcement of his departure in late March 2021, a new mystery movie premiered in May 2021. But there hasn’t been one since, and fans are wondering what to expect since Metcalfe most recently starred in a movie for GAC Family. Here’s what Hallmark recently said about Metcalfe’s future.

On an Official Facebook Account, Hallmark Said He’s Expected to Do More Movies & Mystery Movies for the Network

When Hallmark Movies & Mysteries advertised an encore showing of one of its “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” movies in March 2022, a fan replied and inquired, “What do they mean, Jesse Metcalfe is no longer with Hallmark?”

The official Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Account replied, “Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley has decided to leave Chesapeake Shores early in Season Five. Jesse is a valued member of Crown Media Family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Signature Mystery Series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries.”

So Hallmark officially confirmed that Metcalfe can still make new movies for the network, and that his “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” series is not canceled. Unlike other mystery series, where Hallmark has said they will simply keep fans posted as there is new news, Hallmark acknowledged in this reply that there will indeed be new movies.

However, when fans asked specifically when there will be a new movie, Hallmark replied with its more typical response, writing, “We will be sure to post when we have more information on a new Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries.”

A week earlier, Hallmark was less forthcoming in its official response, simply writing, “No update yet but enjoy the upcoming marathon.” The response got three crying emoji reactions.

Around that same time, they gave another viewer the same type of response, simply noting that they would post soon when information was available.

So it looks like there are still plans in place for Metcalfe to star in new movies and even a new “Martha’s Vineyard,” but nothing specific enough yet for an official announcement.

A Fifth ‘Martha’s Vineyard’ Movie Was Supposed to Be in the Works Last Year

Shortly before the fourth installment in the series, “Poisoned in Paradise,” aired, Hallmark Channel said they were working on a new movie. However, there hasn’t been any additional news on the fifth movie since.

Hallmark said in a statement to Deadline in late March 2021: “Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries, the next installment of which premieres on May 16. In addition, we are currently in development on another movie in the series.”

What’s interesting about this statement is that Hallmark’s response to a fan’s question in March 2022 was identical to the statement they released to Deadline in March 2021, except it left out the sentence about another movie currently being in development.

In short, Hallmark has clearly stated that it still plans to work with Metcalfe on movies and on his “Martha’s Vineyard” mystery series. However, it’s not clear if the installment they were working on in March 2021 is still going to happen.

Metcalfe himself has been very busy. He has three movies in post-production: “The Latin in Manhattan,” “On a Wing & a Prayer,” and “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” opposite Bruce Willis. Another film in the “Fortress” series is in preproduction: “Fortress 3.” He also just starred in “Harmony from the Heart” on GAC Family, opposite Jessica Lowndes.

Metcalfe recently said he would even consider returning to “Chesapeake Shores,” but only if Trace and Abby were endgame.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s March 2022 Movie Lineup