Hallmark Reveals One Line It Will Never Cross While Network Grows

Hallmark Media recently revealed details about how it plans to change and evolve the framework of its movies, while also highlighting lines the network never plans to cross.

Hallmark Is Staying True to Feel-Good, Positive Programming

Wonya Lucas, President and CEO of Hallmark Media, and Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming, headlined a TCA event on August 10, where they shared Hallmark’s future plans.

On Twitter, Dana (aka @SageSurge) shared updates about some of the details that Hallmark executives revealed during the panel. Dana is a “Black Entertainment Editor, #Reviewer & #Interviewer of Actors/Wrestlers,” according to @SageSurge’s Twitter bio.

"When we look at the #Hallmark IP, we're looking at multiple brands that have a deep fan connection. We're making sure we're staying true to the core of those brands. We take the time to understand the audience and the brand"#TCA #TCAs #TCA22 #CTAM #hallmarkies #hallmarkchannel — Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) August 10, 2022

One of the executives shared, “When we look at the #Hallmark IP, we’re looking at multiple brands that have a deep fan connection. We’re making sure we’re staying true to the core of those brands. We take the time to understand the audience and the brand.”

Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas opening their session by noting their brand is centered around love of every kind and love for all. @hallmarkchannel @HMNow — Vicki Lins (@VickiLins) August 10, 2022

Vicki Lins of the Thinking Out Loud podcast also provided updates from the TCA event. Lins noted that Lucas opened the session by confirming that Hallmark would continue to be centered “around love of every kind and love for fall.”

And Daly emphasized that positive programming is more important than ever right now, considering everything that’s going on in the world.

EVP of Programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, says that with everything going on in the world right now, positive, feel-good programming is more appealing than ever. @hallmarkchannel @hallmarkmovie #CTAM #TCA22 — Vicki Lins (@VickiLins) August 10, 2022

Some of the upcoming plans include new faith-based movies, Dana shared.

The plans also include a continued focus on diversity, including in the Rockettes-themed movie premiering this Christmas season.

The cast says it was important to blend the @hallmarkchannel brand with the @Hallmark Mahogony brand when making 1st Mahogony movie, romantic comedy #UnthinkablyGoodThings. #CTAM #TCA22 — Vicki Lins (@VickiLins) August 10, 2022

The new Mahogany brand, for example, is blending in perfectly with the feel of Hallmark.

Hallmark Wants to Give More Freedom to Its Writers

Hallmark is sticking to its core focus on love, but also evolving storylines to give writers more freedom.

“Hallmark will be giving their writers more freedom,” Dana tweeted.

Wonya Lucas says all the talent they work with – both long term talent and new talent they’re bring in – feel part of the Hallmark family. The connections + community are part of their secret sauce that makes their brand strong. @hallmarkchannel @hallmarkmovie #CTAM #TCA22 — Vicki Lins (@VickiLins) August 10, 2022

Lucas revealed that the talent Hallmark has on board feels like family, which is part of their “secret sauce,” Lins tweeted.

Stories are evolving for @hallmarkchannel movies not only focusing on romane but on family and female friendships. #TCA22 — K. L. Connie Wang 🎆王冠琳 (@BeTheBuddha) August 10, 2022

Hallmark also wants to focus not just on romance, but on family love and friendships, tweeted freelance writer K.L. Connie Wang.

Hallmark Won’t Cross One Line: Movies Will Still Be G-Rated

Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas discusses “opening the aperture” for broader exploration and creativity with their programming…all within their G-rated brand. @hallmarkchannel @hallmarkmovie #CTAM #TCA22 — Vicki Lins (@VickiLins) August 10, 2022

Lins shared that Lucas talked about “opening the aperture” of stories and allowing more creativity in their programming. However, Hallmark plans to never cross the line of making movies or series that aren’t G-rated.

So @hallmarkchannel is opening up the "aperture" to be more creative in their storytelling.And they confirm that like, Meatloaf, they'll do anything for love but they won't do that. And by "that" they mean anything that's beyond G-rated #TCA22 pic.twitter.com/74dwrsSJUn — Hanhonymous (@Hanhonymous) August 10, 2022

On Twitter, @Hanhonymous (from Salon and Good Pop Club) tweeted a similar take — that Hallmark wants more creativity that is well within the G-rated storylines.

Wonya Lucas and Lisa Hamilton Daly have really given creators a great deal of freedom. As long as the stories are G-rated, they are open. And they ARE doing more mysteries. :) @hallmarkchannel #gossipputtorest #TCA22 — Candace Havens, M.H. (@CandaceHavens) August 10, 2022

Author and radio personality Candace Havens made the same observation, tweeting: “As long as the stories are G-rated, they are open. And they ARE doing more mysteries.”

Hallmark has a lot in store for the future, including 40 new Christmas movies just for 2022.

🙌 Very hopeful this includes no more mandated plot points, like laundry list of Christmas activities old Hallmark used to insist upon in each movie. Trust your screenwriters (and actors and directors) to put their own mark on the movies. Familiar doesn't have to mean formulaic. https://t.co/GZIQO4SqT2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 10, 2022

On Twitter, @SleepyKittyPaw commented that they hope this means there won’t be “mandated” plot points, but screenwriters can put their own unique marks on the films.

Daly also promised that the new Christmas movies for 2022 will include “some surprises.”

During the event, Hallmark also revealed that Crown Media was being renamed Hallmark Media. Hallmark Media will now refer to the brand that oversees the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies Now, Deadline reported.

