Hallmark Reveals One Line It Will Never Cross While Network Grows

Hallmark Media recently revealed details about how it plans to change and evolve the framework of its movies, while also highlighting lines the network never plans to cross.
Hallmark Is Staying True to Feel-Good, Positive Programming
Wonya Lucas, President and CEO of Hallmark Media, and Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming, headlined a TCA event on August 10, where they shared Hallmark’s future plans.
On Twitter, Dana (aka @SageSurge) shared updates about some of the details that Hallmark executives revealed during the panel. Dana is a “Black Entertainment Editor, #Reviewer & #Interviewer of Actors/Wrestlers,” according to @SageSurge’s Twitter bio.
One of the executives shared, “When we look at the #Hallmark IP, we’re looking at multiple brands that have a deep fan connection. We’re making sure we’re staying true to the core of those brands. We take the time to understand the audience and the brand.”
Vicki Lins of the Thinking Out Loud podcast also provided updates from the TCA event. Lins noted that Lucas opened the session by confirming that Hallmark would continue to be centered “around love of every kind and love for fall.”
And Daly emphasized that positive programming is more important than ever right now, considering everything that’s going on in the world.
Some of the upcoming plans include new faith-based movies, Dana shared.
The plans also include a continued focus on diversity, including in the Rockettes-themed movie premiering this Christmas season.
The new Mahogany brand, for example, is blending in perfectly with the feel of Hallmark.
Hallmark Wants to Give More Freedom to Its Writers
Hallmark is sticking to its core focus on love, but also evolving storylines to give writers more freedom.
“Hallmark will be giving their writers more freedom,” Dana tweeted.
Lucas revealed that the talent Hallmark has on board feels like family, which is part of their “secret sauce,” Lins tweeted.
Hallmark also wants to focus not just on romance, but on family love and friendships, tweeted freelance writer K.L. Connie Wang.
Hallmark Won’t Cross One Line: Movies Will Still Be G-Rated
Lins shared that Lucas talked about “opening the aperture” of stories and allowing more creativity in their programming. However, Hallmark plans to never cross the line of making movies or series that aren’t G-rated.
On Twitter, @Hanhonymous (from Salon and Good Pop Club) tweeted a similar take — that Hallmark wants more creativity that is well within the G-rated storylines.
Author and radio personality Candace Havens made the same observation, tweeting: “As long as the stories are G-rated, they are open. And they ARE doing more mysteries.”
Hallmark has a lot in store for the future, including 40 new Christmas movies just for 2022.
On Twitter, @SleepyKittyPaw commented that they hope this means there won’t be “mandated” plot points, but screenwriters can put their own unique marks on the films.
Daly also promised that the new Christmas movies for 2022 will include “some surprises.”
During the event, Hallmark also revealed that Crown Media was being renamed Hallmark Media. Hallmark Media will now refer to the brand that oversees the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies Now, Deadline reported.
READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup