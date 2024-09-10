Hallmark Answers Fan Concerns About Hallmark+ Pricing & TV Network’s Future

Hallmark’s new streaming service, Hallmark+, just launched on Tuesday, September 10. Hallmark fans are already asking questions, including voicing concerns about the increase in price and the continued availability of TV programming. Hallmark’s social media accounts were quick to answer fan concerns and provide reassurances about the network’s future.

Hallmark Said They’re Committed to Continuing to Provide Original Programming on TV Too

One of the biggest questions asked by fans on Hallmark’s official Facebook page right after Hallmark+ launched was whether Hallmark would continue to offer original programming on TV too.

In response to the question, Hallmark explained to one viewer their future plans and who Hallmark Plus is a great option for.

“Hallmark Channel is still available for anyone who has it and it will continue to produce and air original programming like ‘The Heiress and the Handyman’ this Saturday or all new Countdown to Christmas movies,” the network wrote. “Hallmark Plus is a great option if one doesn’t have a TV provider or you just want the flexibility to watch what you want, when you want, plus new series and great added benefits. To learn more and to get a free trial go to Hallmarkplus.com”

Another viewer wrote that most seniors can’t afford the additional expense of Hallmark+. They suggested showing more programming on Hallmark’s TV channels, rather than sitcoms.

While the original streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, had plans that started at $59.99 a year or $5.99 a month, the new Hallmark+ plans start at $79.99 a year or $7.99 a month.

Hallmark replied, “We deeply appreciate our fans and want you to know that, as the top destination for feel-good programming on television, we are committed to producing heartwarming content that the whole family can enjoy all year long on our networks.”

In a different response, Hallmark clarified: “We want to thank our wonderful fans and assure you that, as the premier source for feel-good programming, we are still dedicated to delivering new heartwarming stories to our cable channels that bring families together all year round.”

And in a different response, Hallmark added: “Rest assured Hallmark Channel will continue to air great original programming like the upcoming Countdown to Christmas event. However, for those who want even more of Hallmark’s family-friendly series and movies, you can go to sign up for a free trial of the streaming service at hallmarkplus.com.”

Hallmark+ Content Is Not on Frndly TV or Similar Platforms

Some fans noticed that they needed to update their Hallmark Movies Now app before they could see the new films and original productions.

One viewer who has Frndly TV asked if Hallmark+ content will be on there too. The Facebook account replied that no, the Frndly TV streaming service will only be sharing programming from Hallmark’s TV channels.

The official Hallmark Plus social media account wrote: “Fndly TV allows you to stream our cable channels. Hallmark+ is an all-new reimagined streaming service and membership program that offers members access to exclusive new Hallmark movies, original series and other feel-good content featuring beloved Hallmark stars PLUS added rewards and exclusive benefits like free greeting cards every month, unlimited free eCards, exclusive discounts and rewards for Hallmark products, surprise gifts, and more! Sign up to get these great benefits at hallmarkplus.com.”

Hallmark+ Is Currently Only Available in the United States

Other viewers are wondering if people outside the United States can see Hallmark+ programming. Unfortunately, that answer is currently no.

Hallmark explained on Facebook: “At this time, Hallmark+ is only available in the US. We appreciate your interest and we will share your request with our team.”

When asked about possible overlap between Countdown to Christmas TV movies and Hallmark+ content, Hallmark’s social media account also noted that new original programming on both would likely remain separate, at least for now.

“Hallmark+ sets itself apart from the Hallmark channels by providing distinctive content that rarely overlaps with what is airing on the Hallmark channels,” the Hallmark Facebook account replied. “The Hallmark Channel’s premiere live content where Hallmark+ offers unlimited on-demand viewing of content exclusive to Hallmark+, including all new original series along with Crown Rewards benefits, free Hallmark cards and more. Plus Hallmark+ makes it simple to watch what you want on your schedule.”

In an interview with Vulture, John Matts, chief operating officer of Hallmark Media, said that some content released on Hallmark+ might be later aired on TV, maybe six to 12 months after the streaming premiere. But other content will stay exclusive with the streaming platform.