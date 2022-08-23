Hallmark Is Finally Adding a New Mystery Movie to Its Upcoming Schedule

Hallmark fans have expressed concern that Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has been airing more romance movies recently, instead of mystery movies. But the network recently announced that a new mystery is in the works, and it’s scheduled to premiere as part of Hallmark’s September lineup of new movies.

‘Francesca Quinn, PI’ Premieres on September 25

On Sunday, September 25, Hallmark is premiering “Francesca Quinn, PI” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, ET Online reported.

The synopsis for the film reads: “When private investigator Francesca Frankie Quinn’s (Jansen) fiancé is murdered, his sister hires her to find the killer. Frankie must work with Wyn (Bruce), the local detective assigned to the case…who also happens to be her ex. As the one-time couple joins forces to unravel a serpentine plot, the investigation strikes at their hearts.”

The film stars Mallory Jansen and Dylan Bruce.

On July 16, Jansen shared a photo of herself in a forensic investigator uniform, likely from this movie.

More September Movies Have Been Announced

In addition to these two movies, Crown Media has announced more September Fall movies in its lineup.

According to its Fall Into Love lineup, Hallmark is also airing “Marry Me in Yosemite” on September 3, starring Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow.

The synopsis reads: “Zoe (Busby) is a top photojournalist who has published successful coffee table books featuring her images of iconic places. Her publisher wants her next subject to be Yosemite, so she heads west despite not being sure can do justice to the majesty of the landscape. While there, she meets Jack (Harlow), an intriguing tour guide who opens her eyes to new possibilities as they take a journey together.”

On September 10, Hallmark airs “Marry Go Round” starring Brennan Elliott and Amanda Schull. You can learn more about the film in Heavy’s article here.

On September 17, Hallmark’s airing “Wedding of a Lifetime” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Jonathan Bennett. The synopsis reads: “Darby (D’Orsay) and Jake (Bennett) are an engaged couple who have been together since their days as high school sweethearts in a close-knit mountain town. Over the years they have found themselves in a rut and drifting apart. When their entire community nominates them to compete for an all-expenses paid wedding in a nationally televised contest, this just may be what the couple needs to rekindle their romance.”

Then on September 24, “Fly Away With Me” premieres starring Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney.

The synopsis reads: “When Angie (Hall) moves into her “no pets allowed” building, a parrot arrives unexpectedly. New neighbor Ted (Mooney) and the dog he’s secretly sitting try to help her find the bird’s owner without being caught.”

ET Online reported that Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is also airing “To Her, With Love” on September 11, starring Skye P. Marshall, Tobias Truvillion, and a cameo by Shanice Wilson-Knox.

On September 4, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Love’s Portrait” starring Aubrey Reynolds and Richard McWilliams, ET Online reported. The movie is about a museum curator who searches out the mystery behind a painting that looks just like her.

On September 18, Rachelle Lefevre and Niall Matter star in “The Secrets of Bella Vista.” This movie is about a woman who inherits half of an apple orchard from a family she never knew. She and her half-sister try to solve the mystery of a family heirloom that may hold the key to finding the money to get the orchard out of debt.

