Hallmark’s New Reality Competition Will Pick Network’s Next Holiday Hunk

Hallmark is launching a new reality series looking for the next leading man for the network’s holiday season. The new TV show was announced during the 2024 TCA (Television Critics Association) Summer Press Tour and it will premiere in November, Hallmark shared. The winner will get a leading role in a 2024 Countdown to Christmas movie, TVLine reported.

Jonathan Bennett Will Host the Reality Series

Jonathan Bennett will host the new reality series, called “Finding Mr. Christmas,” Hallmark announced during the TCA event. The show will feature 10 actors competing to be the “next hunk” of Hallmark, shared Philiana of TV Guide and other publications. Philiana attended the TCA event.

Hallmark also emphasized that the winner needs to be authentic and match what they seek in their other Hallmark talent.

Hallmark Media announced that Melissa Peterman will help Bennett judge the contestants, EW reported. The series will be filmed on a ranch in Utah.

Bennett revealed during the panel that the idea was born from conversations he had with friends who were interested in being part of the Hallmark community, shared Philiana.

When asked if the winner might be a member of the queer community, Bennett hinted that it was possible, shared Meghan O’Keefe of Decider, who attended the panel.

“Well, we’re looking for the next Hallmark hunk and I’m a Hallmark hunk and I’m pretty freaking gay,” he joked.

However, he also emphasized that he was not going to spoil the winner, shared Lizzie of Fangirlish, CBR, and other publications, who was also at the event.

Contestants Will Be Judged on Their Festive Spirit

The 10 contestants will be judged on their acting skills and festive spirit, EW reported.

Hallmark’s trailer for the new series notes that the contestants will be tested on their ability to “embody” “Hallmark magic.” From the trailer it looks like they’ll be carrying puppies, decorating Christmas trees, dancing, and acting out Hallmark scenes, among other challenges.

Kate O’Hare, who attended the event, tweeted: “‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ is a reality show that makes hunky guys chop wood, carry puppies and emote, in the hopes of being a @hallmarkchannel male lead. Gotta be honest, my first response was, ‘Oh, good God.'”

Bennett’s elimination line for the series is, “Unfortunately, you’re going home for the holidays.”

Hallmark shared in a press statement: “From festive physical challenges to emotional acting scenes, co-creator, executive producer and host Jonathan Bennett will be Finding Mr. Christmas in this new, eight-episode competition series filled with heart, premiering this Fall on Hallmark+.”

Hallmark Announced More Reality Series for Its Streaming Network

During the TCA event, Hallmark announced that its streaming service Hallmark Movies Now will be transformed into the new streaming platform, Hallmark+ (or Hallmark Plus), Variety reported. While Movies Now plans start at $59.99 a year or $5.99 a month, the new plans will start at $79.99 a year or $7.99 a month.

The platform will feature a number of unscripted reality series, including ones hosted by Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ashley Williams, and Luke Macfarlane, Variety shared.

Chabert’s series will honor real-life heroes and it will be called “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert.” Brown’s series will travel to impressive festival displays, while Williams’ series will try to set up adult kids in small towns. Macfarlane’s will be about home renovations.

These series will premiere on Hallmark+. But Hallmark Media representatives noted that productions that premiere as exclusives on Hallmark Plus will get secondary runs on linear cable too, shared Marisa Roffman, who attended the TCA event.

