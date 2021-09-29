Hallmark Reveals If It’s Hiring Lori Loughlin for ‘When Calls the Heart’ or Anything Else

With the news that Lori Loughlin is going to star in the first two episodes of “When Hope Calls” on GAC Family, Hallmark fans are wondering what this means for Loughlin’s future on Hallmark. Will she possibly return to “When Calls the Heart” or any other Hallmark project? Loughlin was let go right after the college admissions scandal broke and her scenes from “When Calls the Heart” were edited out. Hallmark just revealed its plans for Loughlin’s future in an unexpected way.

In a Tweet, Hallmark Said It Had No Plans to Cast Loughlin in the Future

On Twitter, an account named “Knights Templar” made a sarcastic post joking that Loughlin would be starring in “When Prison Calls,” a new Hallmark series. The official Hallmark Twitter account appeared to take the sarcastic tweet very seriously and tweeted a response.

You can see the full tweet exchange and all the replies here.

The Hallmark Twitter account replied, writing: “Hi Knights, Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future. She was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks.”

The tweet came from the official Hallmark Twitter account rather than the official Hallmark Channel Twitter account, but this was likely because the original tweet tagged the Hallmark account in its message. The people who replied had mixed responses, with some people saying it was good that Hallmark wasn’t going to cast Loughlin in anything and others saying that Loughlin deserved a second chance.

The Hallmark Channel’s official Twitter account has not replied to tweets about the second season of “When Hope Calls.”

Super Channel Heart & Home Will Air ‘When Hope Calls’ in Canada

Meanwhile, Super Channel Heart & Home announced that it plans to air “When Hope Calls” season 2 in Canada when the new season premieres in December.

We are thrilled to share that #WhenHopeCalls is coming home to Heart & Home! ❤️ Our viewers will be able to enjoy the upcoming Christmas special on Dec. 18 – at the same time as @GACfamilyTV in the US. 📽️ #Hearties #Hopefuls pic.twitter.com/GSY3GRUQcw — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) September 28, 2021

This channel is also the home of “When Calls the Heart” in Canada. The channel’s official Twitter account said that viewers would be able to watch the first two episodes at the same time as U.S. viewers.

The account tweeted: “We are thrilled to share that #WhenHopeCalls is coming home to Heart & Home! Red heart Our viewers will be able to enjoy the upcoming Christmas special on Dec. 18 – at the same time as @GACfamilyTV in the US. #Hearties #Hopefuls.”

It’s not yet clear which other actors will be returning for the new season. Jocelyn Hudon revealed that she will not be returning as Grace for season 2. The official press statement sent to Heavy from GAC Family revealed that Lori Loughlin would be starring in the new season. Deadline reported that Carter Ryan would star as Cody, Abigail’s son and Morgan Kohan will reprise her role as Lillian Walsh.

The “When Hope Calls” announcement is just the latest in a number of announcements shared by GAC Family. The former hosts of Hallmark’s now-cancelled series “Home & Family” — Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos — will be hosting a special event on GAC Family on October 24 called “Welcome to Great American Christmas.”

“An Autumn Romance” is premiering on GAC Family on Saturday, October 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.

Susie Abromeit & Torrance Coombs are starring in “Much Ado About Christmas,” which premieres on Saturday, October 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“Christmas Time Is Here” premieres on GAC Family on November 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Dewshane Williams, Rukiya Bernard, and Tom Pickett.

Jen Lilley is starring in a GAC Family movie called “Royally Wrapped for Christmas.” And Mathison is starring with Jennie Garth in the GAC Family movie “A Kindhearted Christmas” on November 20.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies