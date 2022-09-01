Hallmark’s September 2022 Lineup: See New Movies & Fall Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand new movies for September 2022, which marks the second half of their fall-themed lineup. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, September 3: ‘Marry Me in Yosemite’

Hallmark’s new movie “Marry Me in Yosemite” premieres on Saturday, September 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Zoe (Busby) is a top photojournalist who has published successful coffee table books featuring her images of iconic places. Her publisher wants her next subject to be Yosemite, so she heads west despite not being sure can do justice to the majesty of the landscape. While there, she meets Jack (Harlow), an intriguing tour guide who opens her eyes to new possibilities as they take a journey together.”

Sunday, September 4: ‘Love’s Portrait’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Love’s Portrait” on Sunday, September 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Aubrey Reynolds and Richard McWilliams.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Museum curator, Lily, finds a painting that’s identical to her and searches for the artist in Ireland. There, William, a charming man joins her on her quest and helps her rediscover love.”

Saturday, September 10: ‘Marry Go Round’

Hallmark’s new movie “Marry Go Round” premieres on Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Brennan Elliott and Amanda Schull.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Abby Foster (Schull) and Luke Walker (Elliott) were high school sweethearts who were married for a brief time. Many years later, Abby’s life seems perfect as she gets ready for a new life in Paris along with her soon-to-be husband, Edward. When an unexpected letter arrives throwing Abby off course, she must decide what her heart really wants.”

Elliott wrote about the movie, “This movie is a pretty personal love story for me to be honest.”

Sunday, September 11: ‘To Her, With Love’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “To Her, With Love” on Sunday, September 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Skye P. Marshall, Tobias Truvillion, and a cameo by Shanice Wilson-Knox.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Two teachers fall for each other while saving their school’s art department.”

Saturday, September 17: ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’

Hallmark’s new movie “Wedding of a Lifetime” premieres on Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Brooke D’Orsay and Jonathan Bennett.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Darby (D’Orsay) and Jake (Bennett) are an engaged couple who have been together since their days as high school sweethearts in a close-knit mountain town. Over the years they have found themselves in a rut and drifting apart. When their entire community nominates them to compete for an all-expenses paid wedding in a nationally televised contest, this just may be what the couple needs to rekindle their romance.”

Sunday, September 18: ‘The Secrets of Bella Vista’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “The Secrets of Bella Vista” on Sunday, September 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Rachelle Lefevre and Niall Matter.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Tess inherits an apple orchard along with a half-sister she never met, she unravels the mystery of the family who abandoned her, ultimately finding a new understanding of herself.”

Saturday, September 24: ‘Fly Away With Me’

Hallmark’s new movie “Fly Away With Me” premieres on Saturday, September 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney.

The synopsis reads: “When Angie (Hall) moves into her “no pets allowed” building, a parrot arrives unexpectedly. New neighbor Ted (Mooney) and the dog he’s secretly sitting try to help her find the bird’s owner without being caught.”

Sunday, September 25: ‘Francesa Quinn, PI’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Francesca Quinn, PI” on Sunday, September 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Mallory Jansen and Dylan Bruce.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Private investigator Francesca “Frankie” Quinn is hired to find her fiancé’s killer. She must work with her detective ex, Wyn, and trust the person who broke them up and ruined their lives.”

