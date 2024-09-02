Hallmark’s September 2024 Lineup: See Full New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery have announced their schedule of brand-new fall movies for September 2024. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for the last part of its summer lineup.

Among Hallmark’s special fall features is “Christmas Thursdays,” where you’ll get to see Christmas movie encores on Thursday nights on Hallmark Mystery.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mystery airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Monday, September 2: ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters’

Hallmark Mystery’s new film “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters” premieres on Tuesday, September 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Mystery channel. This movie stars Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson, and Rhiannon Fish.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “The POstables are back identifying the intended recipients of a trio of dead letters which have a surprising, personal impact on all of them.”

Saturday, September 7: ‘His & Hers’

Hallmark’s new movie, “His & Hers,” premieres on Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Married couple Dana (Chabert) and Mark (Elliott) are high-powered lawyers at two separate New York City law firms. They soon find themselves on opposing sides of a messy divorce between two reality stars, Tabby and Brett. When both clients are unable to compromise, Dana and Mark are headed for a courtroom showdown that results in tensions infiltrating their otherwise happy household.”

Friday, September 13: ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening”

Hallmark Mystery’s new film “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening” premieres on Tuesday, September 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Mystery channel. This movie stars Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “As Birdie (Garcia) and Alden’s (Campbell) relationship progresses, they discover a mutual affinity for true crime. They soon find themselves at the center of a mysterious death where they must use their true-crime savvy to solve the murder.”

Saturday, September 14: ‘The Heiress & the Handyman’

Hallmark’s new movie, “The Heiress & the Handyman,” premieres on Saturday, September 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After losing her fortune, an heiress moves to a rural farm where she mistakes her handsome neighbor for the handyman. To live up to her family’s legacy, he helps her compete at the county fair.”

Saturday, September 21: ‘Falling Together’

Hallmark’s new movie, “Falling Together,” premieres on Saturday, September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Natalie tries to bring feuding neighbors together in her new condo building. Her unexpected ally is the building’s super who prefers to avoid getting involved.”

The movie has a special meaning to Wiliams, whose own mother died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Saturday, September 28: ‘The Real West’

Hallmark’s new movie, “The Real West,” premieres on Saturday, September 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Kimberley Sustad and Jake West.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A family vacation to a working ranch introduces Professor Rebecca to Jake West. Rebecca is a widower chasing tenure and Jake is a handsome cowboy who never settled down.”

Hallmark’s Fall-Themed October Films

Hallmark continues its fall lineup just before Countdown to Christmas with two October fall-themed films. The first is “Autumn at Apple Hill” with Erin Cahill and Wes Brown on October 5.

The second is “Haunted Wedding” on October 12 with Janel Parrish, Dominic Sherwood and Cassandra Potenza.

