Rumors Grow About Hallmark Making a Sequel to ‘Five More Minutes’

While Hallmark fans eagerly wait for the network to officially announce its full slate of Christmas movies, rumors are swirling about different films that might be announced. Among these is a possible sequel to “Five More Minutes,” the popular movie that premiered last year.

A Sequel Could Be Called ‘Five More Minutes: Moments Like These’

The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw, which is known for sharing accurate news about romcom TV movies, shared that a sequel for “Five More Minutes” will likely be part of Hallmark’s lineup for the 2022 Christmas season.

The account is keeping a list of all the movies they’ve heard are being filmed for Hallmark, and among them is a movie called “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These.” They don’t have any other details or even possible actors associated with the movie.

The movie is also listed in the September 15 edition of Production Weekly. An Industry Contacts webpage lists Navid Soofi as the producer, Kevin Fair as the director, and Canada as the filming location. Celeste Crowe is listed as the production manager and the filming dates are set for September 26 through October 14.

Soofi has produced multiple movies for Hallmark before, including “A Splash of Love,” “Butlers in Love,” “Nantucket Noel,” “Journey of My Heart,” “Chasing Waterfalls,” “Love & Glamping,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” and more.

Fair has directed movies for Hallmark, including “Always Amore,” “Our Christmas Journey,” “Taking a Shot at Love,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” “A Gift to Remember 2,” and “Morning Show Mysteries.”

Several New Christmas Movies Have Already Been Announced

SleepyKittyPaw’s list has a number of intriguing films on the Christmas season list, including “Christmas Bedtime Stories” with Erin Cahill, “Maple Valley Christmas” with Andrew Walker and Peyton List, “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” with Tyler Hynes and Holland Roden, “A Manny for Christmas” with Jonathan Bennett, “Haul out the Holly” with Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown, “The Art of Letting Go” with Brennan Elliott and Nikki DeLoach, “Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” with Rachel Boston and Victor Webster, and more.

Hallmark or other sources have announced a few Christmas movies on the network already.

Will Kemp and Reshma Shetty’s “Jolly Good Christmas” will kick off the 2022 Countdown to Christmas event, premiering on October 22. The movie was filmed in London and directed by Jonathan Wright. Ron Oliver wrote the script.

Variety reported that Kemp plays the role of David, an American who relocates to a London architecture firm. He hires Shetty (who plays the role of Anji) as a professional shopper to help him find a gift for his girlfriend.

Hallmark has also shared a first-look trailer of its Rockettes-themed Christmas movie, “A Holiday Spectacular.” The movie is premiering in November and is called “A Holiday Spectacular,” Deadline reported.

Kristoffer Polaha is working on a new movie for Hallmark’s 2022 Christmas season, in which he’s starring opposite Marisol Nichols.

Hallmark will be premiering a fifth movie in the “Time for You” series of Christmas movies, and current rumors indicate this will star Tyler Hynes.

