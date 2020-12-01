Hallmark Leading Star Announces Engagement

A leading Hallmark star has just announced that he’s engaged. Jonathan Bennett, who just starred in Hallmark’s 2020 Christmas movie The Christmas House, has gotten engaged to longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan.

Vaughan Wrote a Song for His Proposal to Bennett

Jaymes Vaughan, who is a host for the TV series Celebrity Page and was a contestant on The Amazing Race, wrote a song when he proposed to Bennett in an emotional engagement, People reported. When Bennett stepped outside, Vaughan was waiting with a sign that read, “We never did find our song.” Then he flipped the poster when Bennett saw it, revealing the words: “So I wrote it for you.” And then Bennett heard Vaughan’s original song and began crying. The two hugged in a heartwarming video.

Bennett told People that he had no idea the proposal was going to happen and thought they were just taking family Christmas card photos. Vaughan told People that he wrote the song while Bennett was filming The Christmas House.

I genuinely feel like the luckiest man in the entire world ❤️ Thanks @people for sharing our love. https://t.co/eHHd9N8p2M — Jaymes Vaughan (@JaymesV) December 1, 2020

“It’s amazing what magic can happen with a friend and a guitar when you’re trying to create something to tell someone you want to spend forever with them,” Vaughan said. “Thank God he was filming in Canada for six weeks, otherwise I don’t know how I would have pulled this off.”

Vaughan told People: “Every single part of the song was personal to Jonathan. Every lyric, even the structure of the melody was designed with how I knew he’d sing it back to me. He has this really cute way of singing things back to me. I just wanted him to feel like the most special person in those three minutes of first hearing the song.”

According to IMDb, Bennett came out as gay in 2014. Hollywood Life reported that Bennett once said he wanted to use a flash mob when he proposed. Vaughan’s proposal took a similar idea, using music as an integral part of a moment the couple will always remember.

Bennett told People: “I can’t wait to get married!”

Vaughan is happily reminding people that he now has a fiance, not a boyfriend.

Bennett Starred in Hallmark’s ‘The Christmas House’ & Said His Younger Self Would Have Been Proud

Bennett is known by Hallmark fans for his Hallmark movies, but he also played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls. Bennett’s prolific acting background also includes Snow Falls, Love on Repeat, Christmas Made to Order, Awkward (where he played Ethan), Hit the Floor, A Christmas Kiss II, A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale, and more. He starred in two episodes of All My Children back in 2001 and 2002 and was in two episodes of Veronica Mars in 2004 at the beginning of his career. He hosts Halloween Wars on the Food Network.

Bennett recently starred in The Christmas House, where he played a married gay man looking to adopt. The movie featured Hallmark’s first LGBTQ storyline involving one of the main characters. The couple shared an on-screen kiss during the movie. Bennett told ET Canada that this movie would have meant a lot to his “younger” self.

“I imagine what this would have meant to younger me, to see two men who are in a loving relationship, going through the process of adopting a baby to start a family of their own… that is such a great story of unconditional love,” he told ET. “And they are doing it with their family, which is so important to me. I wish I had a movie like this to watch when I was younger.”

