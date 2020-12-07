Hallmark Star’s Brother Is Married to a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro

The Hallmark universe and the Dancing with the Stars universe often overlap. Candace Cameron Bure starred on a season of Dancing with the Stars and Jesse Metcalfe was just in Season 29, for example. But there’s another connection that many Hallmark fans might not know about. A Hallmark actor’s brother is married to a Dancing with the Stars pro.

Joey Lawrence’s Brother Is Married to Cheryl Burke

Joey Lawrence, who starred as Rob in Hallmark’s Hitched for the Holidays and is known for playing Joey Russo on Blossom, has close connections to Dancing with the Stars. Before his time on The Hallmark Channel, he was a celebrity guest on Season 3 of Dancing with the Stars.

But his ties with the series go deeper than that. His younger brother, Matthew Lawrence, is married to Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars. The couple just got married in May 2019, USA Today reported. They were married at the Fairmont Grand del Mar resort in San Diego. They were engaged just a year earlier.

Burke and Matthew Lawrence had first started dating in 2006 and broke up in 2008, but then they got back together in 2017, USA Today reported.

In fact, Joey Lawrence originally introduced the two, Inside Weddings reported. He and Burke were touring for Dancing with the Stars and that’s when Matthew Lawrence and Burke first met. In 2017, Burke randomly texted Matthew Lawrence a “Merry Christmas” years after they broke up, and it reignited the sparks between them.

After Matthew Lawrence and Burke were engaged, Burke decided to quit drinking, GMA reported. She said that Lawrence is her rock through that, helping her keep an eye on her mental health.

Both Joey and Matthew Lawrence have a long history of Hollywood credits. Matthew Lawrence is in a number of productions, including Money Plane, Better than Love, Desperate Waters, Melissa & Joey (Tony Longo), Fort McCoy, The Comebacks, Glow, Boy Meets World (Jack Hunter for 68 episodes), Brotherly Love (Matt Roman for 40 episodes), Bringing Up Jack (Ryan McMahon), Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad (Sam Collins), Blossom (Young Joey), Walter & Emily (Walker), Wilfrid’s Special Christmas, Gimme a Break! (Matthew Donovan for 18 episodes), Sara (Jesse Webber), Dynasty (Danny Carrington Jr.) and more.

Joey Lawrence’s credits include The Office Mix-Up, Money Plane, Dollface, Hawaii Five-0 (Aaron Wright), Destined to Ride, Christmas All Over Again, Wish for Christmas, Isle of the Dead, Melissa & Joey (Joseph Longo for 104 episodes), The Dog Who Saved the Holidays, CSI: NY, Half & Half (Brett Mahoney), Run of the House (Kurt Franklin), American Dreams (Michael Brooks for 19 episodes), Brotherly Love (Joe Roman for 40 episodes), Blossom (Joey Russo for 114 episodes), Gimme a Break! (Joey Donovan for 77 episodes), and more. ‘

Joey and Matthew’s brother Andrew Lawrence also has a long list of production credits. Acting definitely runs in the family.

A ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Winner Recently Performed on a Hallmark Movie

A Dancing with the Stars winner performed and starred on Lacey Chabert’s Christmas Waltz this year. JT Church, the winner of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018, performed at the end of the movie and also had a speaking role throughout the film. He was one of the main characters.

According to his Dancing with the Stars bio, Church has been dancing since he was five and he’s trained in many different styles of dance.

Kemp and Chabert told TV Insider that Church’s performance in the movie was amazing.

Kemp said: “The kids we performed with were just spectacular. I was blown away by JT Church… This is a very talented young man with an incredible future. I’m still out of breath, guys.”

