VIDEO: Hallmark Star’s Reaction to Emmy Nomination Is Pure Joy

A Hallmark star was nominated for an Emmy, and her reaction was pure joy. Sheryl Lee Ralph received her first Emmy nomination when the 2022 nomination results were shared in July. The nomination itself wasn’t for a Hallmark project, but Ralph also recently starred in a highly-acclaimed Hallmark Christmas movie in 2021.

She Was Nominated for Her Role in ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ralph was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Abbott Elementary,” where she plays the role of Barbara Howard, an elementary school teacher.

You can watch her reaction to learning about her nomination in the video below or at this link. The video was shared by “Good Morning America.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph radiates pure joy as she learns of her Emmy nomination l GMA Ralph was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Barbara Howard on ABC's "Abbot Elementary."

The video was filmed by her son, Etienne Maurice, who first posted it on Instagram before it was picked up by “Good Morning America,” Atlanta Black Star reported.

Maurice wrote: “with over 50 years of being in this thing we call showbusiness, today my mother became an Emmy nominated actress. i’m so proud of @thesherylleeralph. I’m so glad I could be in Jamaica with you for this moment.”

Ralph told the New York Times: “I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I can believe it, but I can’t believe it. I’m so happy. I mean, I’m breathless I’m so happy.”

She also told the New York Times that the series really resonates with viewers.

“This show is the perfect show for this time, where we get to raise up the visibility and the plight of educators across this country — people who make sacrifices, people who during the worst times in the world put themselves on the front lines,” she said. “We get to tell their stories, the ups and the downs.”

She shared that her first big role was in the movie “A Piece of the Action” with Sidney Poitier. She starred as the lead in the hit Broadway production “Dreamgirls,” along with many more films and productions in the years to come.

She also said that she thought her character, Barbara, would be invisible on the series. She had no idea the character was going to be so popular.

“I honestly thought Barbara was going to be invisible in the show,” she told the New York Times. “I had no idea that people would really see me. I thought I was invisible. So I leave those things open to God.”

In total, “Abbott Elementary” received seven Emmy nominations. The show airs on ABC.

Ralph Starred in Hallmark’s 2021 Movie, ‘Christmas in My Heart’

Ralph starred in the 2021 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries mChristmas movie, “Christmas in My Heart,” opposite Luke Macfarlane and Heather Hemmens.

Here’s an interview with Sheryl Lee Ralph about her Hallmark movie.

Interview – Love – Christmas in My Heart Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about how viewers may relate to the movie, on the topic of love.

She told Hallmark, “I think viewers will relate to the fact that love is love. Whoever you love, but whoever is going to love you back. Where you find love. And if you’ve lost love, being smart enough to know it when you see it again and move forward. Don’t be stuck. Don’t be stuck.”

In an interview with The Grio, she said she loved how inclusive the movie was.

She said: “I had a conversation about how wonderful it would be if these heartwarming Christmas movies were more inclusive of all kinds of people that are the gods and goddesses children in our world. It’s been a wonderful change to see more and more people of color, different sorts of marriages, young and old, all coming together and especially the color Black, which sometimes is very hard for people to see.”

She added, “I also loved what it said about growing wiser in life, not growing older and the fact that you just have to keep it moving.”

