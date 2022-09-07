Hallmark Star Has Close Call With Pack of Coyotes

A Hallmark star recently revealed on social media that he had a close call with a pack of coyotes. Victor Webster shared the harrowing story on his Instagram account.

He Said He Did His ‘Best Usain Bolt To Get Back to the Trailer’

Webster was working on a movie project when he took his dog, Nova, out to pee late at night while he was staying in a trailer “in the middle of nowhere” in Santa Ynez, he shared on Instagram. He told his followers that they were “chased by coyotes.”

Webster wrote that they first heard rustling in the bushes and a turkey went flying after Nova started barking. But after that, while Nova was peeing, Webster said he noticed “some reflective eyeballs looking back at me” when he looked over to his side. He said he moved the flashlight around more and saw two more sets of eyes watching him.

He said Nova started to growl at that point, and he told her to bark, which she did.

Webster wrote, “I start yelling and then all the sudden the three sets of eyeball starts bouncing up and down and I’m like WTF? Then I realize that they’re running towards us.”

He said he grabbed Nova’s leash and “did my best Usain Bolt to get back to the trailer. Mostly to avoid the coyotes but also to change my shorts 💩.”

In reply to a comment, Webster explained that it was a pack of coyotes and he was worried about them biting his dog. Someone asked if the coyotes continued chasing them and he replied, “didn’t stop to look.”

When one person suggested he stop camping, Webster wrote, “No way. Camping is my happy place. I just need a brighter flashlight and a coyote stick.”

He Was Shooting a Short Film That He Hopes Becomes a Series

In a later post, Webster shared that he was working on a small project called “River of Grass.”

“This was a short we just finished that will hopefully be turned in to a series,” he said. “Let me tell you guys this is an awesome script. Ozark meets Sons of Anarchy and Bloodline. Takes place in the late 60’s Florida Everglades… I’m Robert Johnson the oldest brother with a huge chip on his shoulder and a sharp tongue. Love these darker characters, so much room to play.”

He also shared a photo of the producer and shared again that they’re hoping to turn this into a TV series.

“I love helping out friends who are motivated to do sh** and not just sit on their butts and talk about it,” he wrote. “I’ve blown away by the amount of talent he was able to put together for this little movie.”

But he also shared that he missed his wife, Shantel VanSanten. VanSanten and Webster played characters who fell in love in Hallmark’s “Love Blossoms.” Then they fell in love in real life too.

In an interview with Media Village in 2018, Webster said about meeting VanSanten on set:

My life, literally, is kind of like a Hallmark movie. I met Shantel in Belgium doing ‘Love Blossoms’ and we’ve been together for about two years now. So, Hallmark really does make lasting memories, at least for me! I realize life isn’t always like a Hallmark movie and we both know that, but we really try to keep things as simple as we can amidst all the chaos.

