Hallmark Star Celebrate’s Husband’s Prestigious Award: ‘So Proud!’

Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete is celebrating a big milestone in her husband Rodney Peete’s sports career. Rodney just received a prestigious award for the contributions he’s made to California sports.

Peete’s Husband Was Inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame

Rodney Peete, former quarterback for the NFL and honored player for the USC Trojans, was inducted into the 2024 California Sports Hall of Fame.

Holly Peete shared the news on X and included photos from the ceremony.

“Congratulations @RodneyPeete9 on being inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame!! So PROUD of you!! 🏆🏈 😘💯🥰” she wrote.

Congratulations @RodneyPeete9 on being inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame!! So PROUD of you!! 🏆🏈 😘💯🥰 pic.twitter.com/8vnRMK0Lfb — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) July 2, 2024

She also shared a video posing with a bust of her husband and wrote, “Love you, Hun.”

When Rodney Peete played college football for the USC Trojans, he was given All-American honors in 1988, according to his bio for the California Sports Hall of Fame. He was drafted into the NFL in 1989 during their sixth round, and in his career played for the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers.

Daily Bulletin reported that Peete played both football and baseball in college. After his time in the NFL, he became a broadcaster. Today, Rodney Peete co-hosts “Roggin and Rodney” on LA station KLAC with Fred Roggin.

The California Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit established in 2006 to honor sports heroes and support athletes who are struggling, according to the organization’s website. The organization also promotes education and sports among youths and adults, along with fitness awareness.

Holly Peete also shared the happy news on Instagram. She wrote that it was a “really touching and beautiful evening! SO PROUD 🥹 🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

Together, Holly and Rodney Peete co-founded the HollyRod Foundation, which supports people with autism, after their son was diagnosed, Daily Bulletin shared. In January 2023, their foundation received the Yolanda D. King Higher Ground Award in the 2023 Beloved Community Awards.

According to its website, The King Center’s mission is to “empower people to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world by applying Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology (Nonviolence365).”

Holly Robinson Peete Has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Holly Robinson Peete has impressive accomplishments, just like her husband. In 2022, she celebrated receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Peete dedicated the star to her mother, Dolores Robinson, Daily Mail reported.

“She dreamed big for herself bringing her kids west from Philly in ’74,” she said. “If it wasn’t for her boldness and courage to create a better life for us I would not be getting this star!”

Peete told Fox 11 about the honor: “Being immortalized on Hollywood Blvd is so exciting. It’s a permanent tribute to a four-decades-plus career in TV. Legacy stuff!”

Lori Loughlin was among the stars who attended Peete’s celebration, Daily Mail reported. She also attended Peete’s DesignCare 2022 Gala the Saturday before.

Peete’s many TV and film credits include “My Christmas Journey,” “Morning Show Mysteries” (Billie Blessings), the “Christmas in Evergreen” series (Michelle Lansing), “Chicago Fire” (Tamara Jones), “Angel of Christmas,” and Hallmark’s reality series “Meet the Peetes,” and more.

