WATCH: Hallmark Star Featured in 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

A Hallmark star was featured in an adorable Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, February 13. Sam Page was in the Robo Dog commercial for Kia EV6. You can watch the commercial and learn more below.

Watch Sam Page’s Super Bowl Commercial





Robo Dog | The All-Electric Kia EV6 Every dog deserves to find their forever home. Even Robo Dog, who risks it all in Kia’s Big Game ad to live fully charged with the all-electric Kia EV6. Learn more by visiting: kia.com/us/en/ev6 #RoboDog #KiaEV6 #LiveFullyCharged #MovementThatInspires Get social with Kia: facebook.com/kia twitter.com/kia instagram.com/kiausa 2022-02-03T14:49:23Z

The minute-long commercial features the story of a robot dog who is lonely while watching real dogs get all the attention. But he sees someone charging an electric vehicle and decides this is where he belongs. The commercial showcases the robot dog running through the streets and leaping from buildings trying to catch up with the car’s owner.

His battery runs out at the very end while he’s trying to leap into the car, but the owner catches him and charges him, beginning a happy life together.

The actor who plays the man who owns the electric vehicle is Sam Page, a popular Hallmark star. The commercial is advertising the electric vehicle, the Kia EV6.

Page tweeted about the commercial so his fans didn’t miss it.

I may have taken him home, but @Kiausa Robo Dog belongs to everyone #ad. See how you can take him home, play fetch, and teach him a new trick through the #RoboDog AR experience (link in bio). #LiveFullyCharged #KiaEV6 #DogmentedReality pic.twitter.com/w1xIXieOSY — Sam Page (@sampage) February 13, 2022

On YouTube, one person wrote about the commercial, “Kia should hook up with Sony to produce the robot dog. Sony has done well with their robot dog Aibo.”

On social media, some people commented about recognizing the Hallmark star in the ad.

Oh look a Hallmark actor I recognize and like in this car commercial. Also love the Pat Bentar song and cute robo dog. — lovealwayswins (@ChooseLove86) February 14, 2022

My wife yelled out hey that’s the guy from the Hallmark movies while our daughter was worried about the robo dog…… — Jimmy Lewis (@Steeltide) February 14, 2022

Watching the Super Bowl and the robo dog ad came on…and suddenly there you were!! I said to my husband…That’s one of my favorite Hallmark actors! Nice job! Loved seeing you! — Becky (@roadhouseruby) February 14, 2022

Another person, Becky, shared on Twitter that Page is one of her favorite Hallmark actors, so she was excited to see him.

Many people on social media commented that they felt moved by the cute robo dog commercial.

My sappy ass loved the @Kia commercial with RoboDog 😭 — Kristina 🌿 (@Kristina11715) February 14, 2022

I would die for Robo Dog — Next Year Bill (@BrotherBill716) February 14, 2022

Robo Dog was the best commercial. I want one. #RoboDog pic.twitter.com/3ZX4lFcO4v — Lee HM Hsu, 許 恒 明 (@leehsu) February 14, 2022

One person even shared that their dog fell in love with the Robo Dog.

Whelp Toad fell in love with the Robo Dog 😭♥️ #SuperBowl @Kia pic.twitter.com/rgNypKUf84 — Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) February 14, 2022

Page Has Starred in Numerous Hallmark Films, Including ‘Walking the Dog’

Sam Page has starred in quite a few Hallmark films. Ironically, one of those movies is dog-themed and called “Walking the Dog” with Jennifer Finnigan. The movie premiered in 2017, but you can watch it on Amazon Prime with a Hallmark Movies Now trial.

A trailer for the movie is below.





“Walking the Dog” Preview 2021-09-29T16:25:34Z

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine.”

His other Hallmark movies include “One Summer” opposite Sarah Drew and Amanda Schull, “Royal New Year’s Eve” opposite Jessy Schram, “My One & Only” opposite Pascale Hutton, “The Story of Us” opposite Maggie Lawson, “Annie Clause Is Coming to Town” opposite Maria Thayer, “Christmas in Rome” with Lacey Chabert, and “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” with Brooke D’Orsay.

Some of his other works include “The Bold Type” (Richard Hunter for 42 episodes), “Secret Society of Second Born Royals,” “Switched at Birth” (Craige Tebbe), “House of Cards” (Connor), “Scandal,” “Mad Men” (Greg Harris), “Greek,” “Gossip Girl,” “Desperate Housewives” (Sam Allen), “Shark” (Casey Woodland for 22 episodes), “Point Pleasant” (Jesse Parker), “American Dreams” (Drew Mandel), “All My Children” (Trey), and more.

