Hallmark Star Hospitalized with COVID-19 Pneumonia

Kristy Swanson has been hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. The Hallmark star has starred in several Hallmark movies and said on social media that she is already doing better. She asked her fans and friends for prayers.

She Was Taken to the Hospital in an Ambulance & Asked for Prayers

🙏🏼 Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands. ❤️🙏🏼 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021

Swanson shared in a series of tweets that she has been hospitalized for COVID-19 pneumonia and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

She wrote on Twitter: “🙏 Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands.❤️ 🙏”

Several hours later she shared an update, writing: “Thank you all for the prayers it truly means a lot to me. I can feel it 🤗. Just little more clarification & update, I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don’t clot. I’m ok… Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff. My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name 🌹 The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great ❤️”

Tim Young, a Washington Times columnist, tweeted that he spoke to her and “she informed me that the Jell-O at the hospital is fantastic… so I think she’s gonna pull through.”

When a friend replied that they had COVID-19 pneumonia and it was rough, she agreed that it’s horrible.

Swanson has starred in a number of Hallmark movies, including “Winter’s Dream” opposite Dean Cain, “A Christmas Wish” with Tess Harper, “A Lesson in Romance” with Scott Grimes, and Paul Butcher, and “Operation Cupcake” with Dean Cain.

Other Hallmark Stars Have Had COVID-19

Swanson isn’t the first Hallmark star to share that they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Aaron Tveit, who starred in “One Royal Holiday,” contracted COVID-19 in New York when the virus was newly spreading in the United States. He shared the news in a social media post that he wrote on March 23, 2020. He said his symptoms were very mild and he didn’t have a fever, for which he was grateful since “this is a very dangerous virus.” He lost his sense of taste and smell, along with feeling fatigued.

He wrote: “I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms – please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon.”

Tveit said that he thought he had allergies at first until someone in his musical tested positive. He was self-isolating just to be safe until he got his positive test, Variety reported. His sense of taste and smell came back about 21 days later.





My Covid-19 Experience (WATCH IN HD) Don’t forget to comment, like, and SUBSCRIBE! Thanks so much for taking the time to watch this video! If you have any video requests, feel free to comment below and let me know! xx, Natasha Bure SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram instagram.com/natashabure Twitter twitter.com/natashabure Facebook Facebook.com/natashabureofficial IF YOU EVER HAVE AN INTEREST IN WORKING… 2020-12-13T16:01:52Z

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha, had COVID-19 just before Thanksgiving 2020, she shared on YouTube. She said she caught the virus from a friend who had tested negative the day before they saw each other and hung out just the two of them. Her friend later tested positive and then so did Bure. Her mother and the rest of her family were out of town at the time.

“I had a full-fledged fever, chills, body aches, migraine, cough,” she said. “Everything had somehow hit me so quickly and it was brutal.”

She said she was throwing up a lot the first few days and spent about 10 days in bed unable to do much of anything. She said she had pretty much every symptom, including a fever, shortness of breath, congestion, loss of taste and smell, fatigue, and a headache. She also had a migraine that “sat behind my left eye and my left temple.” She said the only thing that helped her migraine was peppermint oil on her temples and the back of her neck.

“I had to shut all the blinds, turn off my phone, literally just sit in darkness for about two days,” she recalled. “…Praise Jesus that none of them (her family) were home,” she said. “Everyone was out of town a week prior to me even catching it, so none of them got it.”

