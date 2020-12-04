Hallmark Star Performs Live Concerts Online for Charity

Hallmark star Paul Greene has been performing online concerts on Facebook during the pandemic for charity. Last Sunday, he just aired Episode 151 of his Live Sunday Gospel series. He airs concerts on Friday nights too. Here’s how you can watch them and make sure you don’t miss any.

His First Concert Had 150,000 Viewers & He’s Hosted More than 100 Since

Greene started the Facebook concerts when fans asked him to sing some songs before an episode of When Calls the Heart, where he plays Dr. Carson Shepherd, he told People. The first concert had 150,000 viewers, and he knew he couldn’t stop after that. You can view his 151st Sunday Gospel concert in the video above.

He told People: “We saw that there was a real audience because nobody could leave the house. We wanted to create some entertainment, connection and share the love.”

He’s been hosting concerts on Friday and Sunday nights. For the Sunday concerts, Greene asks for donations to a charity. The charity he’s focusing on for his December concerts is St. Jude Children’s Hospital, he told People.

“I am hoping to raise $4,000-$5,000 from the Christmas concert fans, then I will match the money before we give it to St. Jude’s,” he said.

He told People that he loves giving back through these concerts.

These concerts really check the boxes for me. I like to give back and focus on my art, it’s in my soul. When entire families tune in and send me videos, I see how generous, loving and kind they are, which reinforces my love of humanity.

Here’s How You Can Watch Greene’s Concerts & Be Notified About New Concerts

The easiest way to stay notified about Greene’s Facebook Live concerts is by following his Facebook page. But don’t just hit “Like” and move on. If you want to make sure you don’t miss anything, click on the three dots after you hit “Like.”

From there, choose “Follow Settings” and make sure that you click on “Live Video” and then choose “All Notifications” so you’re always notified every time he starts a live video. (These are instructions for when you’re accessing Facebook on your browser — the Facebook app may be similar but slightly different.)

You can also check his Events page to see when events are listed. As of the time of publication, he has a Friday Facebook Live Concert Series posted for Friday, December 4, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific. The description reads: “#Hearties Paul Greene will be live on Facebook 6:00 PM Pacific, so

bring a friend!” During his Friday night concert, one fan will win a Paul Greene mug.

You can also subscribe to his e-mail list by visiting his latest e-mail update here and clicking on “subscribe” at the top.

Greene notes that he sometimes gives surprise concerts on his Instagram page, so be sure and follow him there too.

Greene told People that his concerts typically have a mix of fan requests, traditional songs, and his own original songs.

