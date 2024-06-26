Prominent Hallmark Star Dreams of Teaming Up with Sister in New Movie

Prolific Hallmark star Hunter King recently shared her dream of starring in a Hallmark movie with her sister, who is also an actress. While the two previously worked together as adversaries in a different production, she’d love an opportunity to display their real-life bond on film. Known for her numerous Hallmark films, King is already about to start a new major production for Hallmark opposite Tyler Hynes.

We ‘Talk About It All the Time,’ She Said

In an interview with Us Weekly, King said it would be a “dream come true” to bring her sister, Joey King, onto a Hallmark movie with her.

They “talk about it all the time” and are trying to figure out the best opportunity, she added.

“We have talked about teaming up for something and trying to figure out what the perfect project is for the two of us,” King said. “…We wanna actually play sisters. Because the one time that we worked together, we did not play sisters. We played, like, enemies.”

She was referring to “Life in Pieces,” where Hunter King was a series regular and her sister Joey starred in three episodes. She said that at the time, she wondered if people would notice that they look alike.

Hunter King starred in the 2024 Hallmark movie “The Santa Summit” opposite Ben Hollingsworth. Her other Hallmark films include “A Royal Corgi Christmas,” “The Professional Bridesmaid,” “Hidden Gems,” and most recently, “Two Scoops of Italy.”

She also starred in the “Nikki & Nora Sister Sleuths” mystery movie, which featured two characters who are sisters in the lead roles. Now she’d like to star in another movie about sisters, but this time with her real-life sister.

Play

“It was so much fun to get to work with her, so crossing your fingers that one day, we can make that happen,” King told Us Weekly. “But we’re definitely trying.”

According to IMDb, Joey King has starred in productions like “We Were the Lucky Ones,” “Camp,” “Bullet Train,” “The Princess,” “The In Between,” “The Kissing Booth” series of movies, “The Act,” and more.

Hunter King Is Starring with Tyler Hynes in an NFL-Partnership Movie

Hunter King already has a big Hallmark project on the horizon. This winter she’ll be starring with Tyler Hynes in a movie that’s being made in partnership with the NFL and Skydance Sports.

A press release sent to Heavy noted that the football-themed movie will team up with the Kansas City Chiefs and include scenes at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The organizations involved are planning unique methods of promoting the film.

“This film marks the ultimate celebration of a longstanding collaboration between the two pioneering KC-based brands, officially uniting the Hallmarkies and Chiefs Kingdom like never before,” the press release shared. “With planning underway for game-day activations, unique co-branded merchandise, and on-air, social, and digital promotion, the multifaceted partnership will engage widespread audiences both on and off the field, with more details to be announced later this year.”

She wrote on Instagram about the news, “I’m bursting with excitement!!!!!❤️❤️”

Hynes replied, “Welcome to the Red Kingdom 🤍🏈⚡️.”

Hunter King Was the Maid of Honor in Her Sister’s Wedding

In September 2023, Hunter King celebrated Joey King’s wedding with a heartfelt post.

She wrote: “My lil sis is married 🥹 For the last couple of days I’ve been trying to think of a way to put last weekend into words.. and to be honest nothing I write out quite encapsulates what a beautiful, magical wedding it was. We danced (till almost 3am), we cried happy tears (ok I cried a lottt of happy tears), and we didn’t stop smiling once. I couldn’t be happier that these two found each other and now get to spend forever together🤍 truly the most incredible wedding for the most incredible people💍🥂.”

Joey King replied, “Cutest maid of honor alert!!!! You and Kelli standing by my side up there…WHEWWWWW it’s so special to be your sister. So special. I adore you more than you know, and Steven is so happy to have a sister in you now too.”

READ NEXT: Kavan Smith Reveals WCTH Storyline That ‘Kind of Pissed Me Off’