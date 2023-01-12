Hallmark Star’s Daughter Dies

Hallmark star Priscilla Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died unexpectedly after being rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12.

In a statement, Priscilla Presley — who starred in two Hallmark movies — thanked everyone who had prayed for her daughter.

Lisa Marie Presley Died at the Age of 54 After Suffering from Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, died at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, People reported.

The news first broke when EMTs arrived at her home in response to a possible cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. Lisa Marie was taken to a local Los Angeles hospital after emergency responders were able to regain a pulse, Us Magazine reported. TMZ reported that her housekeeper found her unresponsive, and her ex-husband Danny Keough had performed CPR until the paramedics arrived.

Lisa Marie had just attended the Golden Globes with Priscilla two days earlier. Austin Butler, 31, had won Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Us Magazine reported. Lisa Marie said that it took her five days to process the biopic because “it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that … I can’t even describe what it meant,” ET Online reported.

Priscilla Presley Thanked Everyone for Praying & Requested Privacy

Priscilla Presley had rushed to the hospital to be with her daughter and asked for prayers, Billboard reported.

In a statement shortly after the cardiac arrest, Priscilla said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

After her daughter’s death, Priscilla Presley asked for privacy and thanked everyone who had prayed for Lisa Marie, People reported.

In a statement, she said: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie was born in 1968 nine months after Priscilla and Elvis Presley were married, People reported. Elvis died when she was just nine years old. She had four children: Riley and Benjamin with Danny Keough and twin daughters with Michael Lockwood, People reported.

Her son, Benjamin Keough, died in July 2020 by suicide on what would have been his 28th birthday. After his death, Lisa Marie shared: “The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day,” People reported.

Priscilla Presley has starred in two Hallmark movies: “Wedding at Graceland” with Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown in 2019, and “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” with Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier, and Chase Bryant in 2019.

Priscilla Presley said Elvis would have loved “Wedding at Graceland,” Good Housekeeping reported at the time.

“Elvis loved to show off Graceland, and he would always say that he was the estate’s first tour guide,” she said. “It was a private place for him because it represented what he had achieved, but [sometimes] he wanted to expose its beauty.”

She said the movie would have been one of those times, and he probably would have walked in on the wedding while it was being filmed.

