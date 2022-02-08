Hallmark Star Sam Page Selling Los Angeles Home for Nearly $4 Million

Hallmark star Sam Page has listed his California home for nearly $4 million. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is located in the Pacific Palisades.

The Home Is Being Sold for Nearly $1 Million More Than What He Paid For It

Page is seeking a little over $1 million more than what he and wife Cassidy Elliott originally paid for the home in 2019, Dirt.com reported. According to Just Jared, Page’s 2,815-square-foot Los Angeles home was once featured in Architectural Digest and is now listed for sale at $3.95 million.

The home’s listing notes that the house, originally built in 1950, was recently renovated and boasts canyon views. The kitchen has walnut shelves and stainless steel appliances, and the home boasts hardwood floors.

There’s a pergola in the backyard and a detached guest house with its own bathroom for visitors. The master bathroom has a mountain view and a steam shower. The home also has a two-car garage and is located on a .159 acre lot.

You can see photos of the home at its listing here. The yard is immaculately trimmed and the interior features mostly white walls and cabinets.

According to a separate listing on Estately, the home has fireplaces in the living room, master bedroom, master retreat, and family room. The home also has a “bonus room,” a family room, an office, and a walk-in closet.

This Was Page & His Wife’s Fourth Home

According to Architectural Digest, this was Page and Elliott’s fourth home, and they lived here with their toddler Logan and twin babies Evie and Annabelle. Elliott told Architectural Digest that they were looking for a home in more kid-friendly neighborhood and with more space than where they had previously lived.

Inside Actor Sam Page's Coastal-Farmhouse-Chic Home in L.A.

The couple enlisted the help of close family friend Allie Boesch, of Allie Boesch Designs

Elliott said she was drawn to the home’s garden.

“I got this instant feel in the front yard,” she said. “The outside garden was so pretty and the home itself kind of looks like a big treehouse, with wooden shingles and lots of greenery.”

Family friend and interior designer Allie Boesch helped them renovate the home in just four months, working around Page’s filming schedule. The couple told Architectural Digest that they meshed their two styles when doing the renovation, combining Page’s mid-modern century preference with Elliott’s love of mixing earthy touches with a traditional feel.

Sam Page has starred in quite a few Hallmark films, including “Walking the Dog” opposite Jennifer Finnigan, “One Summer” opposite Sarah Drew and Amanda Schull, “Royal New Year’s Eve” opposite Jessy Schram, “My One & Only” opposite Pascale Hutton, “The Story of Us” opposite Maggie Lawson, “Annie Clause Is Coming to Town” opposite Maria Thayer, “Christmas in Rome” with Lacey Chabert, “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” with Brooke D’Orsay, and more. Some of his other works include “The Bold Type” (Richard Hunter for 42 episodes), “Secret Society of Second Born Royals,” “Switched at Birth” (Craige Tebbe), “House of Cards” (Connor), “Scandal,” “Mad Men” (Greg Harris), “Greek,” “Gossip Girl,” “Desperate Housewives” (Sam Allen), “Shark” (Casey Woodland for 22 episodes), “Point Pleasant” (Jesse Parker), “American Dreams” (Drew Mandel), “All My Children” (Trey), and more.

Page and his wife, Cassidy Boesch Elliott, met at a cocktail party and spent the whole night talking, Civilian reported. Page gave her a ride home, and they were surprised to learn that they lived in the same neighborhood. Page told Cosmopolitan that he and his friends had made a pact to stay single that summer, but he told them he had to back out after he met her.

