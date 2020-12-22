Hallmark Star Shares Touching Tribute to Father Who Died Just Before Christmas

AHallmark star recently lost his father right before Christmas. Andrew Cooper’s dad died of cancer just weeks before Christmas day, and his son shared a touching tribute to his dad.

Andrew Cooper Said His Dad Was ‘Incredible’ & His ‘Best Friend’

In a touching and heartfelt tribute, Andrew Cooper wrote that his father was his best friend. He wrote:

💔 14.12.20

On Sunday my dear dad passed away after an incredibly long and brave fight with cancer. He was the most incredible man , devoted father and my best friend. Dad we will miss you every day but rest assure that we will follow our dreams and live our lives to the fullest as you would have wished. I hope you are up there enjoying your well deserved rest and sharing fond stories with your friends and family. Until we meet again xx

Many friends and fans responded with their condolences. Cooper responded with heart emojis and words of thanks.

“Sending you all love x,” one person wrote. Another friend wrote, “I’m sorry to hear of your loss. I remember his positive energy at Juiceman and his understanding of the business. Hoping you’re able to celebrate his life this Christmas.”

Another wrote: “Your dad was a true gentleman who fought a very long, tough battle.. thinking of you all.”

Cooper’s next post found solace in the Christmas star.

He wrote: “Have Faith….. ‘The Great Conjunction’ Some well needed perspective and positivity 🙏 Last night, the longest night of the year was the closest Jupiter & Saturn will appear in our sky in 400 years. This amazing alignment is known as the Christmas Star.”

Cooper Has Starred in Royalty-Themed Movies for Hallmark

Andrew Cooper is known for his royalty-themed movies on The Hallmark Channel. He starred in Christmas at the Palace with Merritt Patterson, where he was King Alexander. He was also on Royal Hearts, where he played Alex. Both movies aired in 2018.

He’s a model and an actor. His other credits include Damnation (townsperson for two episodes), The Way (Sam Dickson for nine episodes), The Royals (Lord Beckwith for six episodes), Silent Witness (Joshua), and Citizen Kahn (Will.) In 2013, he appeared in a high-profile Diet Coke ad.

According to his IMDb bio, he’s married to Jane Cooper and they have two children. He moved to Cheshire from London after his daughter Taylor was born. He also created the brand Juiceman and published a recipe book in 2016. You can see one of his Juiceman videos below.

Morning Shot | Andrew Cooper's JuicemanAwaken your body and invigorate your metabolism with this lemon and ginger shot from the Juiceman recipe book. Serve straight up or enjoy with warm water and a touch of Manuka honey. Check out the recipe on the Happy Foodie website: http://thehappyfoodie.co.uk/recipes/morning-shot If you enjoyed our recipe then subscribe to our channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/thehappyfoodie Follow The… 2016-01-20T10:56:21Z

On top of all of that, he and his wife Jane Cooper own a pet store called The Mutz Nutz. This pet boutique is located in London’s Notting Hill region and offers classy products for dogs and cats. On the store’s website, the Coopers note that they own three large American Bulldogs and “a rather special white moggie.”

They note on the website: “We consider the Boutique as more than just another pet store full of fun and fantastic products and refuse to stock or sell anything we would not use for our own dogs or cat. The store is committed to maintaining and improving the health and wellbeing of all pets and advice is always on hand regarding choice of foods and proper nutrition.”

