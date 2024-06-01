Hallmark Star Longs to ‘Turn Back Time’ & See Treat Williams Again

Treat Williams died nearly one year ago in June 2023, and the Hallmark stars who knew and loved him are still mourning his death. One star said he misses Williams so much that he sometimes wishes he could “turn back time.”

Stephen Huszar Said Williams Was a ‘Beautiful Soul’

In an interview with Us Magazine, Stephen Huszar revealed that he still longs to see “Chesapeake Shores” co-star Treat Williams again.

“Treat Williams is such a beautiful soul, and we miss him so, so much,” Huszar said. “If I could turn back time and if Treat was with us, I would love to share the screen with that man again.”

Williams was 71 when he died in a motorcycle accident. The driver who was part of the accident, Ryan Koss, pleaded guilty to negligent driving in March after reaching a plea deal, Us Magazine reported. As part of the guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge, Koss will serve in a restorative justice program and lose his license for a year.

In 2023, Huszar told Us that Williams’ death was “very emotional” but it also brought the “Chesapeake Shores” cast “back together.”

“He’s just such a force and really the patriarch for our family and a patriarch for me, personally,” he said.

Tributes Poured in for Williams After His Death

When Williams died, tributes poured in from celebrities who knew and loved him.

Sharon Lawrence, who co-starred with Williams in “The Christmas House” and “The Christmas House 2,” wrote a caption over a series of photos of herself and Williams that Williams’ death was “shattering.”

Meghan Ory, who starred on “Chesapeake Shores” with the late actor, shared a video and wrote: “There are no words. @treat.williams2 was a monstrous talent. A beautiful human and a wonderful friend. If you didn’t have the pleasure of knowing him here is a little glimpse. He was always laughing. Always always singing. He will always be the only Danny Zuko in my eyes #treatwilliams #rip💔.”

Kristoffer Polaha wrote his own tribute: “RIP Treat. Your stories will stick with me for the rest of my life. I will tell them often and pass them along. Godspeed, brother.”

When Williams’ family gathered for his memorial, his wife Pamela Van Sant shared that she was grateful for the outpouring of support.

“Please know the kids and I feel the enormous outpouring of love from our beautiful community that Treat loved so much. He was always happiest here on the ‘farm’ with us in his beloved Vermont,” she wrote in part.

Williams’ final TV role was on “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans,” which premiered in January 2024. The limited series included Williams playing CBS executive Bill Paley alongside an impressive cast of stars. Before the series aired, his wife told People that the family was preparing themselves to watch.

“I haven’t given it much thought, but it’s horrible thought to think I’ll be watching his last project — not a comfortable place to be or think about — but of course we’ll be there to support him as always,” she said.

“I think because of the suddenness of it, there was absolutely no preparation, so I’m still grappling with the fact that it happened and that he’s really gone,” she added.

At the end of an episode in the anthology series, a tribute card was shared for Williams, Deadline reported. It read: “In Memory of Treat Williams 1951-2023.”