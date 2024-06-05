Hallmark Stars on Life After Tragic Loss: ‘We Were Devastated’

Hallmark alums Alexa and Carlos PenaVega lost their daughter, Indy, to stillbirth in April. In May, they bravely hit the red carpet to promote a new movie, full of smiles for their fans and colleagues. In a recent interview, the couple revealed how they were able to find peace and even joy after facing such a devastating loss.

Carlos PenaVega Said He Will Never Forget Friends Who Spent 5 Minutes Singing a Song on Their Voicemail

In mid-April, the PenaVegas jointly shared on social media that their daughter Indy was “born at rest” after a “peaceful delivery.” In June, they sat down with Fox News to talk about how they were able to keep moving forward after the loss.

Carlos told Fox News that he had “some very emotional moments” after the stillbirth, even while feeling like “I had to kind of remain strong for the family.”

But allowing himself to be emotional helped him and Alexa get closer during their grief, he said.

“I normally don’t allow myself to go there,” he said. “And because I did, it actually brought us a lot closer.”

“Grieving is OK,” he added. “….I think as men we try and stay tough.”

He said he was particularly moved when some friends called them after the stillbirth and left a voicemail singing a worship song for them. He said just knowing that someone would spend five minutes singing for him was powerful.

“I was literally…weeping and I’ll never forget that moment,” he shared. “…Sometimes it’s hard to love God. I guess it’s like, why, why, why? But when can you just let go and just sit there and surrender… That moment for me will always, always be there forever.”

Alexa PenaVega Said Her Faith in God Gave Her ‘Supernatural Peace’

Alexa told Fox News that their faith in God helped them immensely.

“We can’t explain it other than it was like supernatural peace that didn’t make sense…” Alexa told Fox News. “It’s beyond understanding. Because after it all happened, obviously we were devastated. It was heartbreaking. And yet we felt like God was just telling us, ‘Hey, I am so sorry you had to go through this, but I am here for you, and I’m going to make a way for you.'”

She was quick to add that she did not believe God took away Indy, but rather it was “one of those things that … happen in life.” She said that “fiery arrows” of life will still come at everyone, but God’s “going to provide shelter” and “help you with some shields.”

“He got us through that season,” she added.

The Hallmark alums most recently starred in a movie for Great American Pure Flix called “Mr. Manhattan” that premiered on May 24, according to a press release. They hit the red carpet in May to promote the movie’s premiere.

Back in October 2022, the couple had signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark, Deadline reported. Their last movie with Hallmark was “Never Too Late to Celebrate,” which premiered a little less than a year ago in the summer of 2023.

