WATCH: Hallmark Stars Create Parody of ‘The Bachelorette’

A group of Hallmark stars got together and decided to create a short parody video of The Bachelorette while they were filming a new Hallmark movie. Jessica Lowndes led the endeavor, with help from Jeremy Jordan, Callum Blue, and others.

Jessica Lowndes Led the Short Parody Video Project

The three-minute video was made in Malta when Lowndes realized that one of her co-stars on a current Hallmark project looks just like Chris Harrison, the host of The Bachelor. Other stars in the video included Jeremy Jordan, Luke Vella, Edward De Gaetano, and Stephen Oliver. You can watch the video below.

Jessica Lowndes has starred in quite a few Hallmark movies, including Magical Christmas Ornaments, Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Yes I Do, and Over the Moon in Love. Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray recently starred this year on Lifetime’s Too Close for Christmas.

Callum Blue is returning to Hallmark after a long absence. His last Hallmark movie was In Love and War.

The Actors Were Filming a New Hallmark Movie in Malta When They Made the Video

Everyone who participated in the parody was actually filming a new Hallmark movie in Malta at the time. Playback reported that this movie will star Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Lowndes in the lead, and it’s currently called Baked Alaska. It will air on both the Hallmark Channel and the W Network early next year.

Filming on the movie wrapped three days ago.

They had to be tested for COVID-19 during filming and it was not a pleasant experience for Jordan, as you can see in the video below.

But it wasn’t all testing, the cast had fun too.

They burst into a spontaneous musical number at one point.

The cast enjoyed a celebratory video when they wrapped.

Jeremy Jordan Just Starred in Hallmark’s ‘Holly & Ivy’

Jeremy Jordan just starred in the Hallmark hit Christmas movie, Holly & Ivy. His other credits include A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (voice of Varian), Supergirl (Winn, where he’s been a lead character for 68 episodes), The Flash, Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!, Smash (Jimmy Collins for 17 episodes), Law & Order: SVU, and more.

Jessica Lowndes’ impressive background includes Too Close for Christmas, Rediscovering Christmas, Over the Moon in Love, Christmas at Pemberley Manor, A Father’s Nightmare, Major Crimes, Yes I Do, Dirk Gently’s, A December Bride, Merry Matrimony, 90210 (Adrianna Tate-Duncan for 114 episodes), Greek (Mandi), Alice I Think, and more.

Callum Blue, who’s also starring in the movie and is featured in The Bachelor parody, has credits that include Ransom, Blindspot, Proof (Peter Van Owen), Royal Pains (Milos), Saul: The Journey to Damascus, The Red Dress, Book Club (Jack), Fracture, Smallville (Zod for 22 episodes), Masterpiece Mystery, Secret Diary of a Call Girl (Alex), Sanctuary, The Sarah Jane Adventures, A Christmas Carol, The Tudors (Anthony), Related (Bob Spencer), Dead Like Me (Mason for 29 episodes), and more.

According to https://t.co/jW6OzVtZS0, dear Callum has a new upcoming Hallmark channel movie called #BakedAlaska. Besides him, starring #JeremyJordan and #JessicaLowndes. The team finished filming in Malta. The film will air on #HallmarkChannel and W Network in February 2021. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WJNQQTH1XE — Callum Blue Fan (@callumbluefan) December 22, 2020

Some sources are indicating the Baked Alaska movie might premiere as early as February 2021.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021