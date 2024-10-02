Hallmark Stars Rally to Support Hurricane Flood Victims: Where to Donate

Hallmark stars are rallying to support victims of Hurricane Helene. Many stars are sharing insights into where their followers can donate and help. One star local to the area has family helping with supply distributions.

Catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Helene has left at least 130 dead in North Carolina, AP reported. But many more are missing. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Thursday, September 26, as a Category 4 storm, and then flooded multiple states as it moved inland.

Biltmore Estate’s official account shared that this is a “heartbreaking situation” and announced they were closed as they assess damage. The estate was the location where “A Biltmore Christmas” was filmed. Nearby Biltmore Village was submerged in almost 25 feet of water, Citizen Times reported.

Nikki DeLoach Shared Advice on Where to Donate

DeLoach shared a series of Instagram Stories with advice on where to donate if you want to help those devastated by the hurricane.

“If you are witnessing this devastating and feeling moved to help, I’m reposting some of the organizations on the ground doing everything they can to rescue these towns and communities,” she wrote.

Her list of places where you can donate include:

Jill Wagner Shared a List of Organizations That Are Helping

Jill Wagner, a Hallmark alum now starring in “Lioness,” also shared a list of organizations that you can donate to or volunteer with on her Instagram Story. She listed:

Alexa PenaVega Urged Followers to Donate to the Salvation Army

Alexa PenaVega shared her own Instagram Story on Tuesday morning, October 1, talking about how she called the Salvation Army to see how they could help, and shared a link where her followers could donate.

“I know a lot of people have family members who are affected,” she said. “It’s just hit so many different people. There’s still a number of areas that are actually unreachable. Where they can’t even get to it yet because conditions are still really dangerous.”

She said she feels like the media isn’t covering this nearly enough, and she wants to make sure no one is left behind. She went on to say that Salvation Army’s team is giving 100% of donations for Hurricane Helene “straight to disaster relief” and “nowhere else.” Then she encouraged her followers to also pray for the people impacted by the storm.

‘A Biltmore Christmas’ Stars Are Helping

A.K. Benninghofen, who starred as Margaret in “A Biltmore Christmas,” shared on Facebook on September 30 that her business was likely miraculously spared. Now she and her family are bringing supplies to people in need in west North Carolina.

“Our family members will be returning to our beloved WNC in shifts as the week progresses, and will be loaded with supplies to share,” she wrote. “If you have specific needs, such as prescriptions, dietary needs, etc. please let us know. Stay tuned.”

Benninghofen also shared in an Instagram story on September 30 that Hearts with Hands was giving out supplies.

Hearts with Hands is taking financial donations and distributing disaster relief supplies in affected regions. They’re also providing updates on immediate volunteer opportunities on their Facebook page.

Colton Little, who starred as Claude Lancaster in “A Biltmore Christmas,” shared a photo of Asheville on his Instagram Story and recommended @belovedasheville for donations.

Beloved Asheville is a nonprofit organization with boots on the ground in affected cities. On October 1, they shared a video of their volunteers hard at work and wrote: “We need you help.”