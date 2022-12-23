VIDEO: Fans Swoon Over Hallmark Stars’ Intimate Engagement Reveal

Hallmark stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace announced the most exciting news to their friends and family. The “When Calls the Heart” stars are engaged. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2020, and fans have been gushing over their updates ever since.

Kayla Wallace Posted a Video on Instagram & Wrote: ‘Forever’

Wallace shared the announcement on December 23 when she posted a video, tagged Kevin McGarry in it, and wrote: “Forever.” The video showed her wearing an engagement ring and then panned up to reveal the two of them kissing.

Friends, colleagues, and followers flooded the couple with congratulatory messages.

Erin Krakow, fellow “When Calls the Heart” star, wrote: “Our forever friends found their forever ❤️❤️! So happy for you both! Still haven’t recovered from this beautiful moment! 🥂🥂”

When HallmarkiesCaroline3 asked Krakow if she had filmed the engagement video, Krakow replied: “😉.”

Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum (who portrays Mike Hickam on “When Calls the Heart”) are close friends with Wallace and McGarry, often sharing photos from trips they take together, such as the photo below.

Pascale Hutton (Rosemary on “When Calls the Heart”) also replied to the engagement video, writing: “Beautiful!!!! Congratulations 🥂❤️”

Fans also flooded them with congratulations. ArstyNatureGirl wrote: “I didn’t even know they were togetherrr! 😮 CONGRATS!! 🤍😭 Mitch/Nathan may not have ended up with the women they loved (still breaks my heart to see the look on his face when Lou chooses to go back with Peter) but am glad he found it for real 😊.”

Nelson Elizabeth wrote: “We like seeing a wedding ring on you!😉 You both compliment and complement each other perfectly! I love things about each of you individually but L.O.V.E. you anytime you show up TOGETHER the best.”

Deidre Behar from ET Online wrote: “THIS MADE ME EMOTIONAL 😭😭😭 I am SO SO SO happy for both you: two incredible souls who deserve a lifetime of love and happiness❤️❤️❤️ You will be a STUNNING BRIDE! 💍💍💍💍💍💍.”

The Couple First Went Public With Their Relationship in 2020

In November 2020, McGarry posted photos on Instagram showing the two stars together, which kicked off rumors that they were dating.

He simply wrote, “Photo evidence,” seemingly confirming for the first time that they were indeed a couple. Wallace reposted the same photo.

Before they went public, a source confirmed with ET Online in November 2020 that the two had recently started dating and were very happy.

Since that moment, they haven’t been shy about sharing their love for each other to the world.

Just before Christmas 2020, Wallace shared a photo of an ornament with a picture of the two of them. She wrote: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Before filming started for season 9 of “When Calls the Heart,” McGarry shared a photo on May 30 with Wallace and wrote: “Ride or ☠️.”

Fans have even suggested that the characters Nathan and Fiona might date in the series, but in season 9, Nathan was more interested in Mei Sou and Faith.

I agree.

I think Fiona is the perfect match for Nathan!!

She's fierce, feisty, independent, and bubbly and she could really bring Nathan out of his comfort zone.#Hearties #TeamFireAndIce #Nathona pic.twitter.com/gRdJgj5ZoO — Gina.Christine🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Gina__Christine) August 29, 2021

Although their characters aren’t dating in the series, the couple has portrayed other characters who are romantically involved in Hallmark movies. The two starred together in “Feeling Butterflies” along with the Christmas in July movie, “My Grown-Up Christmas List.”

