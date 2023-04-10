Hallmark Stars File for Divorce

Two Hallmark stars recently filed for divorce. Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten’s divorce was filed early this year, after the couple had just announced their marriage in October 2021, TMZ reported.

Their Divorce Was Filed in January

TMZ reported that Webster filed for divorce in January 2023, noting the separation date as January 10. TMZ obtained the divorce documents, which did not note provide any additional details. The two stars have not shared publicly what happened or commented about the divorce, as of the time of this article’s publication.

Webster and VanSanten met when they starred in the Hallmark film, “Love Blossoms.”

In an interview with Media Village in 2018, Webster said about meeting VanSanten on set: “My life, literally, is kind of like a Hallmark movie. I met Shantel in Belgium doing ‘Love Blossoms,’ and we’ve been together for about two years now.”

Play

Preview – Love Blossoms – Stars Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster – Hallmark Channel Perfumer Violet is desperate to formulate her late father’s unfinished signature scent. Under great pressure to finish by Valentine’s Day, Violet hires an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny ability to identify scents. It’s not long before their professional relationship turns romantic, threatening their deadline and feelings for each other. Stars Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster… 2017-02-14T21:02:14Z

The two announced their wedding in October 2021 after celebrating four years together. Erin Cahill revealed on Instagram that she had attended one of their weddings, which was in Napa, California. They had three weddings in total, where were featured on Brides’ website. The other two weddings were in Pasadena and Minnesota. VanSanten has elderly family in Minnesota, so they wanted to make sure they could attend a wedding. Their Pasadena wedding was a civil ceremony at Pasadena City Hall. VanSanten’s mother couldn’t attend the next two because of illness, VanSanten told Brides.

On social media, fans have been very supportive of the two stars, hoping they will find joy and peace despite the news.

In a discussion about their divorce in a Hallmark group, one fan wrote: “This is so sad. I liked them together.” Another Hallmark fan wrote, ” I wish nothing but the best for him!” Another person commented, “Let’s just be nice and give them space.”

Webster Said He Loves Filming ‘Uplifting’ Hallmark Movies

VanSanten and Webster have been busy working on new projects for their respective careers. According to IMDb, just this year VanSanten has been in episodes of “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI: International,” along with having a recurring role in 12 episodes of “FBI” as Special Agent Nina Chase. She also starred in 30 episodes of “For All Mankind” as Karen Baldwin, and was in the movie “American Murderer” as Jamie Brown. She’s also well known for her role as Becca Butcher in “The Boys.”

Webster recently appeared in the new “The Wedding Veil” trilogy on Hallmark. In an interview with Digital Journal, he said he loves working for the network.

“I like how positive and uplifting everything is,” he said. “The people that watch Hallmark enjoy it for its positivity, especially in a time when things are weird and strange. They do these movies so well, so it’s a pleasure to be a part of the family, I love it.”

He also gave advice for aspiring actors, sharing: “If you are drawn to the artistic value of acting, then do that. Make sure you are doing it for the right reasons and that it fulfills you.”

Webster’s recent acting credits include “The Wedding Veil Journey,” “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe,” “Motherland: Fort Salem” (Blanton Silver for 13 episodes), “Everything’s Trash” (one episode), “The Wedding Veil Legacy,” “Matchmaker Mysteries” for three movies, “Five Star Christmas,” “Workin’ Moms” (11 episodes as Mike Bolinski), “Hearts of Winter,” and more.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2023 Lineup of New Movies