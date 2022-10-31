Hallmark Stars Share Their Real-Life Ghost Stories

Danica McKellar recently opened up, talking about a real-life ghost story she personally experienced. Several other Hallmark stars have also shared their own spooky family tales. Here’s a look at what they shared.

McKellar Said She Felt Something Tapping Her on the Shoulder When She Was Alone

McKellar, previously a Hallmark star, is now exclusively signed with Great American Family. In an interview with TV Insider, McKellar revealed her story.

She said: “I’m a scientific person, but I’m also very open-minded. When I was a kid, there was a time when I swore that somebody was tapping me on the shoulder in bed. I still remember it. It was like, there was no question that someone was tapping me on the shoulder, and I turned around, and there was nobody there. I can’t explain it. But also, as a lover of science, I recognize that there are some things we can’t explain, and that’s OK.”

Mira Sorvino Shared Her Mother’s Creepy Story

Mira Sorvino, who starred in Hallmark’s “A Christmas to Remember,” also shared a story with TV Insider that her mom experienced. She said her mom was part of a singing trio in New York, and they joined a larger group on a riverboat trip down the Mississippi River.

She said: “They had a party and they brought out a Ouija board, and they asked the Ouija board what date they should choose to start the tour. The Ouija board picked a certain date, and eventually the thing fell through. The financing fell through. Something didn’t work out. But that date was the date of the worst storm in the history of the Mississippi, and a ton of people died on the river that day. So it was very odd, and malevolent, and taught me to never, ever play with a Ouija board.”

Several Hallmark Actors Shared Their Ghosts Stories After Starring in a Ghost-Themed Movie

Hallmark has had several ghost-themed films to match the spookiness of the season. “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder,” is a recent example. And of course, Hallmark often has movies at Christmas time about the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future.

Play

Hallmark Channel – Oliver's Ghost – Premiere Promo A boy's extraordinary gift to see ghostly spirits, creates an invisible bond between his two worlds. Martin Mull ("Two and a Half Men," "American Dad!") and Emmy® nominated actress Rhea Perlman ("Cheers") star in "Oliver's Ghost," a Hallmark Channel Original Movie, Saturday, October 22 (9p.m. ET/PT, 8C). Mull and Perlman star alongside Nicholas Stargel ("My… 2011-10-12T01:22:27Z

But in 2011, Hallmark went all in on the ghost theme with the movie “Oliver’s Ghost.” In honor of the movie, some of the stars shared their own ghost stories with Hallmark.

Play

Hallmark Channel – Oliver's Ghost – On Location A boy's extraordinary gift to see ghostly spirits, creates an invisible bond between his two worlds. Martin Mull ("Two and a Half Men," "American Dad!") and Emmy® nominated actress Rhea Perlman ("Cheers") star in "Oliver's Ghost," a Hallmark Channel Original Movie, Saturday, October 22 (9p.m. ET/PT, 8C). Mull and Perlman star alongside Nicholas Stargel ("My… 2011-10-12T01:24:52Z

Cameron Daddo said he absolutely believed that ghosts walk the planet.

“We worked in an abandoned mine and our main set was where 39 miners, I believe, were killed in a landslide…” He said you could definitely “feel” the spirits there.

Bridget White mused that she would call them spirits rather than ghosts. She said she toured at one theater where people had died in a fire, and the theater was later rebuilt. She said one time she looked into the audience and it was packed with people in period costumes, but she thought it was going to be a light audience that night.

“I check with the stage manager, and there was no one in the mezzanine that day. No one,” she said.

Martin Mull said that he grew up in a small town in Ohio.

“My grandmother, she would talk about ghosts all the time,” he said. “There was a railroad that went by… Claims that there were times that she could see a brakeman’s light that went back and forth all by itself. No one connected to it, just the light going up and down the tracks…”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup