See Danica McKellar & Other Hallmark Stars’ 2021 Halloween Costumes

Halloween just ended and Hallmark stars, including Danica McKellar, have been sharing photos of how they dressed up this year. And those who didn’t manage to go trick-or-treating are sharing their favorite costumes from previous years.

Danica McKellar Was Spiderman

Danica McKellar had one of the most stunning costumes of the holiday, as she got all dressed up as Spiderman. She wrote on her Instagram: “Happy Halloween weekend! 🕷 Or just, “Happy Halloweekend”! Is that a thing? 😅 Either way, have fun and be safe! 👻.”

Then she added a note to make sure to keep your black cats inside and safe from harm.

Benjamin Ayres, who starred with her in “You, My & the Christmas Trees” this year, replied, “❤️🔥 🕷.” Their movie kicked off Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2021 season.

Andrea Brooks from ‘When Calls the Heart’ Shared Her Photo

Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith on “When Calls the Heart,” shared her trick-or-treat costume, which looked very warm and comfy.

Johannah Newmarch (Molly) replied,” “Uh-dorable!”

“When Calls the Heart” is currently filming its ninth season, which should be released sometime in February 2022.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Shared a Family Photo

Tamera Mowry-Housley shared a family photo and wrote: “Happy Halloween from The Housleys! 🎃🎃 AKA: Aladdin, Apu, and two princess Jasmines. Which one do you like best?!”

Mowry-Housley just starred in Hallmark’s new Christmas movie, “The Santa Stakeout.” She starred opposite Paul Campbell and Joe Pantoliano. The movie was filmed in Canada. The synopsis reads: ““Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert…”

See More Hallmark Stars’ Costumes

Bailee Madison, who played Grace on “Good Witch,” said that she had to bring back her 2013 costume since filming for “Pretty Little Liars” is “in full swing.”

She wrote, “my 13 year old self would be freAking out right now❤️.”

Jesse Metcalfe, who starred as Trace on “Chesapeake Shores” before leaving the show this season, shared his costume. He’s dating Corin Jamie-Lee Clark.

Sarah Drew shared her family’s Halloween photo. Though she’s not starring in a new Hallmark Christmas movie this year, she has a long history with the network. She just starred in “One Summer,” which aired earlier in October. She also starred in last year’s “Christmas in Vienna.”

Alicia Witt shared her Little Red Riding Hood costume that she wore to an annual Halloween benefit show. Last year she starred in Hallmark’s “Christmas Tree Lane.” She’s also starred in “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane,” “Our Christmas Love Song,” “The Mistletoe Inn,” and more.

Witt also shared another photo (above) and wrote: “bonus points to anyone who knows who i am this #halloween 🙃 hint: she’s in my new favorite movie, which just came out in limited release this friday!”

Taylor Cole said that her Halloween pumpkin was carved to honor the Tahoe wildlife. “Thank you firefighters,” she wrote in a hashtag.

Tricia Helfer shared a photo of her cats dressed up for Halloween. She starred in Hallmark’s “Sun, Sand & Romance,” “Finding Christmas,” and more.

Candace Cameron Bure wrote that she’s not into Halloween, but asked fans to vote on which of her TV costumes they liked the best.

Her daughter, Natasha Bure, dressed up for the holiday and Candace Cameron Bure liked her post.

Andrew Cooper shared the above photos for Halloween. He starred in “Christmas at the Palace” and “Royal Hearts.”

Holly Robinson Peete didn’t dress up this year, but shared some of her favorites from previous years. On December 4 she’s starring in “Our Christmas Journey” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. A new “Christmas in Evergreen” won’t be airing this year.

Katrina Law shared her costume in the video above. Last year she starred in “Christmas with the Darlings” for the 2020 holiday season.

Tyler Hynes dressed up his dog for Halloween. This year, Hynes is starring opposite Bethany Joy Lenz in “An Unexpected Christmas,” premiering on November 26.

Lenz shared her own family’s Halloween costume and wrote that she made her daughter’s wings.

Trevor Donovan dressed up his dogs too. He’ll be starring in “Nantucket Noel” on Hallmark on November 19.

Nikki DeLoach’s family chose a “Star Wars” theme this year. She’s starring opposite David Haydn-Jones in “Five More Minutes” on November 20 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. She also co-wrote “Christmas for Keeps,” which airs on December 18.

Erin Cahill dressed her dog up as candy corn. She’s starring in “Movies & Mistletoe,” airing on Hallmark’s streaming service on November 18.

Jill Wagner was Cruella Deville this year. Cahill replied, “So awesome! Love it, you beauty! ♥️♥️.”

Debbie Matenopolous wasn’t Cruella this year, but she said it was one of her favorite costumes in a previous year. She wrote, “I was so obsessed with my Cruella De Vil costume that I literally wore it all week wherever I went.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies