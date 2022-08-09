Hallmark Stars Rally Around Alicia Witt During Emergency: ‘So Grateful’

Alicia Witt had an unexpected emergency during the Christmas Con convention in California, and Hallmark stars rallied around her to help. When her entire wardrobe went mysteriously missing, numerous people stepped in to make sure she had new clothes for all her appearances, including a special concert with Paul Greene.

Her Wardrobe Was Delayed, Leaving Her With Nothing for Her Press Meetups & Her Concert

Alicia Witt had a lot on her plate for the Christmas Con. In addition to meeting with press, attending panels, and meeting with fans, she also had a special concert performing with Paul Greene.

But as she shared on an Instagram video, her entire wardrobe ended up being delayed and she was left with nothing to wear but the one emergency outfit she brought with her.

Witt shared in her caption that no matter what happened, “it’s a privilege to be here and believe me- i know this is not *remotely* important in the scheme of things.”

She said in her video that press were arriving the next day at 9 a.m. and the doors were opening an hour later.

“I was going to wear some really beautiful clothes that I was so excited about from Amour Vert, my favorite designers,” she said. “And they’ve gotten delayed. They’re not here. They won’t be here. I brought one emergency outfit which I wore today. I don’t know what I’m going to wear tomorrow… Less than 12 hours away… I’m in a place in my life where I don’t worry about this stuff, but I would rather not wear jeans and probably this tank top for a very special day.”

She said she hoped the magic of social media would perhaps help some designers see her video and help her find some clothes to wear. “Stranger things have happened,” she said.

Of course, friends and followers immediately came to offer her encouragement in the replies.

Danica McKellar wrote, “Darlin’ – if nothing else, just wear what you had on today, it was lovely!! 🥰”

Andrew Walker wrote, “Just wear your beautifully radiant Ora of sunshine. ☺️ can’t wait to see you today.”

Rachel Boston & Lacey Chabert Came to Her Rescue

Rachel Boston wasted no time replying to Witt’s post. She wrote, “I have extra dresses! Come over!”

The next day, Witt posted a video wearing one of Boston’s dresses.

She wrote, “thank you @rachelboston for this vintage dress to borrow for the day!! double stick tape to hold it in place just arrived – and @thereallacey also came to my rescue with another dress to try this morning!! still need a change for tonight’s show and tomorrow’s day… one step at a time 🙏🏻❤️🌲”

Boston replied, “I love you, and I love Christmas miracles!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

One follower replied, “That’s a beautiful vintage red dress @aliciawitty and i like it and good luck today at #christmascon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😊”

Another person wrote, “👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️you look gorgeous! Love @rachelboston and all your other Hallmark actors good people, great friends 🌹🙏”

Witt shared a grateful photo with Boston.

She wrote, “rachel saves the day! ❤️ so so SO grateful my beloved @rachelboston brought multiple gorgeous red dresses to #christmascon 🙏🏻 @thats4ent this vintage dress has such lovely energy in it. ahhhhh deep breath ✨”

Boston replied, “You are so beautiful inside and out!!!! ❤️❤️”

Then the next day, Witt shared another photo thanking Chabert for also helping her.

Witt wrote, “@thereallacey is my wardrobe angel of the day! she sent me no less than 24 photos last night of options from her closet that she thought could work for me – after the long day she’d had here at #christmascon! what a sweet generous soul. i love this dress so much ❤️so grateful for this community of support and lifting one another up. last day at @thats4ent today – what a gift it’s been. @danicamckellar ❤️”

Witt also shared a photo on her Instagram story about the two dresses she ended up borrowing.

“Thank you…” she wrote. “Trying on now…”

