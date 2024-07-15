Hallmark Stars React to Colleague’s Death: ‘Crushed’

Actress and Hallmark alum Shannen Doherty died after a long battle with breast cancer. Doherty, perhaps best known for her role as Brenda on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and as Prue on “Charmed,” was 53. Hallmark stars are sharing their condolences over Doherty’s death and memories of times with her.

Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, told People on July 14 about Doherty’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” Sloane said. “On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Holly Robinson Peete Remembered When She & Doherty Were in a Pilot Together

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete recalled when she and Doherty had been cast in a pilot together nearly 20 years ago.

She wrote, “We hit it off right away and been friends since then…I was supposed to do your podcast… I was so looking forward to that… You fought so hard babe, and now it’s time for you to rest. I know you’re dancing in the sky. 🌌 🙏🏽 🕊️💔”

Other Hallmark Stars Shared Condolences

Other Hallmark stars also shared their condolences.

On Instagram, Alicia Witt shared an Instagram story with Doherty’s photo and wrote, “May your spirit be free and may you know peace and freedom and light as you fly.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and it went into remission in April 2017, People reported. She shared in 2020 that it had advanced to stage 4.

Witt has personal experience fighting cancer. In November 2021, she was diagnosed with HER2 breast cancer, she shared, and had her first round of chemotherapy just before her parents died. She had a unilateral mastectomy to remove all the tissue and then tested negative for any remaining disease.

Laura Vandervoort shared a photo of Doherty on her Instagram story, accompanied by a broken heart emoji. Vandervoort recently starred in Hallmark’s 2023 Christmas movie, “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.”

Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure shared a similar post on her Instagram story, with multiple broken heart emojis.

Doherty starred in Hallmark’s 2010 movie, “Growing the Big One,” opposite Kavan Smith.

Hallmark’s synopsis about the movie reads:

Radio DJ Emma Silver ( Shannen Doherty) leads a chic city life in Seattle until she finds out her beloved grandfather has died. Traveling to his farm in quaint Valleyville, Washington to take care of the details, she is stunned to learn her grandfather has left her his farm, along with a sizable amount of debt. To keep the bank from foreclosing, Emma must find a way to raise the money, or face seeing her grandfather’s precious land end up as a parking lot. Following her grandfather’s famed legacy, Emma decides to enter Valleyville’s annual pumpkin growing contest with his prized seeds and grow the world-record biggest gourd. If she can win the grand prize of $50,000, she can save the farm. With the help of her neighbor, Seth ( Kavan Smith), Emma takes on the challenge, but the two end up cultivating something much more evergreen.

Smith is well known for his role as Lee on “When Calls the Heart,” in addition to numerous Hallmark movies.

