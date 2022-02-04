Two Hallmark Stars Moving to a Dangerous Jungle for New Survival Reality Show

Two Hallmark stars are about to test their survival skills. Jodie Sweetin and Lauren Alaina are joining seven other celebrity contestants on “Beyond the Edge,” which airs on CBS. The new series premieres on Wednesday, March 16.

They’ll Be Living for Two Weeks in the Jungles of Panama

Sweetin and Alaina will be living in the jungles of Panama for two weeks. The longer they stay, the more they’ll raise for their chosen charity.

CBS said in a press release:

Beyond the Edge … features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone. From the producers of “Naked and Afraid” comes the most intense celebrity adventure ever attempted, where only teamwork, perseverance and finding the inner strength they never knew they possessed can get them through another day and raise money for their chosen charities.

The series kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on Wednesday, March 16.

Joining Sweetin and Alaina are Ray Lewis, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Mike Singletary, Colton Underwood, and Eboni K. Williams.

CBS wrote:

For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure…

Alaina & Sweetin Are Raising Money for Charity

Alaina is raising money for The Next Door. KISS FM reported that The Next Door is a nonprofit based in Nashville that helps women in crisis.

The Next Door’s website notes: “The Next Door provides services to women who are impacted by addiction, mental illness, trauma and/or incarceration. In recognition of the common need among residents for mental health and addiction counseling, The Next Door provides an integrated model to address the co-occurring disorders. A professional team of counselors, case managers, nurse practitioners – both medical and psychiatric, medical doctors, masters level social work interns, mentors, and job coaches complete the staff to provide comprehensive coverage to residents’ needs.”

Sweetin is raising money for Girls Inc. She wrote on Instagram, “It was an unexperience unlike any other. Seriously. Some truly amazing and life changing moments happened out there for ALL of us. I’m so excited to share this with you!”

On December 4, Sweetin participated in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune to help Girls Inc. The charity’s website notes that Girls Inc. is “the only after-school program in Washington County designed to meet the unique needs of girls ages 6 to 18.”

Alaina starred opposite Tyler Hynes in “Roadhouse Romance.”

Sweetin is perhaps best known for her role on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” She has also starred in TV movies, including several Hallmark movies. Some of Sweetin’s Hallmark movies included “Entertaining Christmas,” “Merry & Bright,” “Love Under the Rainbow,” and “Finding Santa.”

