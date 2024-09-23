Hallmark Co-Stars Reveal Stunning Wedding Photo That Has Fans Buzzing

After Kevin McGarry revealed at the Hearties Family Reunion that he and Kayla Wallace had gotten married, fans were buzzing with excitement about their favorite stars. In late September, McGarry and Wallace shared on Instagram a stunning photo from their wedding, confirming the news.

Erin Krakow, who is a close friend of Wallace and McGarry, wrote that she was “beyond happy” for the two of them.

The Wedding Photo’s Caption Reads ‘Just McGarried’

Wallace and McGarry shared a beautiful wedding photo showing Wallace in her wedding dress, embracing McGarry just before the two kissed. The caption reads: “Just McGarried.” They tagged Ricardo Hubbs as the photographer.

McGarry portrays Nathan on “When Calls the Heart” and Wallace portrays Fiona. Wallace’s character was not part of season 11 until she made a cameo at the very end for a special wedding episode. Her absence was explained by a telegram sent to Faith from Nashville, where Fiona said she was working with her sister trying to secure women’s right to vote, so she wouldn’t be returning to Hope Valley.

Wallace is now starring in the TV series “Landman.”

Friends, colleagues and fans flooded the wedding photo with notes of congratulations and hundreds of likes and comments.

Hallmark Channel’s official Instagram page replied, “We’re so McHappy for you both!”

Erin Krakow, who stars as Elizabeth in the series, wrote: “This will forever be one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever witnessed! Beyond happy for you two!”

Andrea Brooks, who portrays Faith in the show, wrote: “Perfection 🥂💝.”

Aren Buchholz, who previously played X on the show, shared a heart emoji as a reply.

Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary, wrote, “Congratulations! ❤️❤️”

Melissa Gilbert, who’s joining the cast for season 12, wrote, “Stunning. So so happy for you two!”

After the news, McGarry shared an Instagram Story video that showed their dog, Darla, out for a walk. At the end, he turns around and you can see his wife Wallace waving joyfully at him.

McGarry Revealed They Were Married at the Hearties Family Reunion

During a cast panel at the September 2024 Hearties Family Reunion, a host noticed that McGarry was wearing a wedding ring.

“You’ve got a ring on your finger,” he said. “I hope it’s not a prop.”

McGarry said it wasn’t a prop and held up his hand, showing his wedding ring to the entire audience. He got a lot of cheers, and it was the first time that he or Wallace publicly announced their wedding.

Back in December 2022, Wallace announced that she and McGarry had gotten engaged.

In November 2020, McGarry posted photos on Instagram showing the two stars together, which kicked off the very first rumors that they were dating. A source confirmed with ET Online in November 2020 that the two had recently started dating.

In addition to their co-starring roles on “When Calls the Heart,” McGarry and Wallace also starred together on “Feeling Butterflies” and “My Grown-Up Christmas List” on Hallmark.

In this year’s 2024 Countdown to Christmas lineup, McGarry will be starring opposite Taylor Cole in the movie “A Reason for the Season.” It premieres on November 14 on Hallmark Mystery. Wallace is not listed in the Christmas lineup this year.